The AI maturity ladder

Where a team sits on the path to AI-native depends on how far it has rewired the way it builds and ships software. This ladder helps you place your teams and see where to focus next.

Every team moving toward AI-native engineering passes through recognizable stages, and the stages have little to do with how capable your models are. They track how far you have rewired the way you build and ship software. The traps between stages are where transformations stall, so naming them is half the work. The ladder below draws on existing AI maturity models, adapted for established engineering organizations. Many teams recognize themselves around Stage 1 or early Stage 2 today.

Stage 0, Ad hoc: No sanctioned use, or scattered individual use with no support and no policy, often with shadow AI already running ungoverned. The trap here is fear and prohibition, which does not stop the usage, only drives it underground. You advance by providing safe, sanctioned access and a clear statement of what is and isn't allowed.

Stage 1, Assisted: Tools are out, and engineers use them for personal productivity: autocomplete, chat, boilerplate. The adoption dashboards are green. Delivery to customers is flat. The trap is mistaking adoption for progress, and its signature move is rolling out a single assistant to everyone and calling the job done. You advance by dropping usage as a success measure and getting teams to delegate real, bounded work to agents rather than just chatting with them.

Stage 2, Delegated: Teams make their repositories agent-ready and engineers hand agents bounded tasks and review the output. A champion network is live. The volume of change climbs fast. The trap is the verification bottleneck: generation outpaces the capacity to review it, and senior engineers become the wall. This is the verification tax, where the time saved writing code is spent right back auditing it, and it can show up as a real productivity dip before things get better. The diagnostic is blunt: is your merge request review time rising while creation time falls? You advance by making the codebase agent-ready and rebuilding the delivery system so it can absorb the new volume safely, the work of Make the codebase and its context agent-ready and Verify what agents produce.

Stage 3, Rewired: The delivery system itself is rebuilt for agent speed: continuous delivery, small changes, modular codebases, deterministic automated checks, and layered, risk-tiered review. Your first hard, high-value use case is in production end to end. The trap is twofold, the productivity plateau and the autonomy trap: local gains get swallowed by downstream friction before they touch business outcomes, and teams pour effort into elaborate autonomous pipelines instead of shipping. You advance by proving a workflow can run with earned, bounded autonomy behind a deliberately designed human review line, which is the subject of Redesigning the work and Working with agents.

Stage 4, Orchestrated: Workflows run autonomously in the steps where they have earned it, with governance and audit built into the flow instead of bolted on at the end, and multiple agents coordinated across bounded domains. The human review line is designed, not accidental. The trap is governance as a rearview mirror, recording rather than shaping, and autonomy that outruns your ability to catch and correct an error before it cascades. You advance by tying the operating model to business outcomes and reshaping roles and skill-building around it, the work of Governing and scaling.

Stage 5, AI-native: Business outcomes move. Roles are reshaped, judgment-building is deliberate and institutional, and the organization runs and governs agents at scale, tied to business goals, with humans in command of what the machines produce. This is a direction of travel, not a resting place. The frontier keeps moving.

This ladder is not the autonomy spectrum

This ladder measures how far your whole operating model has been rewired. It is different from how much any single step runs on its own, which widens step by step as an agent earns trust. A team high on this ladder can still have individual steps under close human review, and a team low on it can run one narrow step hands-off. Earn autonomy with evidence covers that per-step progression.

Placing your organization on the map

You do not have a single maturity level. Your platform team may sit at Stage 4 while a business-line team sits at Stage 1, and one region may be well ahead of another. Assess by team and by workflow, not by company. And start measuring from the beginning, rather than treating measurement as something you earn once you are mature.

A quick self-placement:

Stage 0 if AI use is mostly unsanctioned or discouraged.

Stage 1 if adoption looks high while delivery is flat and most use is autocomplete and chat.

Stage 2 if engineers are delegating and reviewing real work and review has become your visible bottleneck.

Stage 3 if you have re-engineered delivery and shipped one hard use case end to end.

Stage 4 if workflows run with earned, bounded autonomy behind a designed review line.

Stage 5 if business outcomes are measurably moving and roles have reshaped around the model.

Where the playbook takes you next

From here, the playbook follows the three parts of the practice a team rewires as it climbs. Redesigning the work is where you find the real constraint and reshape delivery around people and agents. Working with agents is where you decide what each does, earn autonomy on evidence, and keep engineers growing as the coding shifts. Governing and scaling is where context, verification, and controls let you run this across many workflows without losing control of quality or risk. Wherever you placed yourself above, those are the moves that carry you up the ladder.