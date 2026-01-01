What do we mean by "AI-native"?

An AI-native organization is one that redesigns how work gets done around people and agents working together, as an ongoing practice.

“AI-native” can mean many things, from having a few AI features to running an entire company on agents. Because the term is carrying so much weight, it helps to be specific about what we mean by it and why the distinction matters for how you work. At GitLab, we use “AI-native” to refer to an organization that redesigns how work gets done around people and agents working together , and treats that redesign as an ongoing practice rather than a one-time rollout .

Using AI vs. being AI-native

Most organizations begin by adding AI to the way they already work, giving people AI assistants or single agents that speed up existing steps. That’s a reasonable place to start, and it produces real gains at the individual task level. But those gains don’t automatically add up to a faster or better organization, because the workflow around the task was still designed for people working without agents.

Being AI-native means stepping back and redesigning the work itself, so people and agents each do what they are better suited to, with the handoffs, oversight, and knowledge built for that reality.

A practice decision as much as a platform decision

It’s tempting to treat becoming AI-native as a purchasing question, a matter of choosing the right tools. The technology matters. Agents need shared context, policy that is enforced as they work, and a record of what they did, and a fragmented toolchain makes each of those harder to provide. Choosing the technology settles only part of the question, though. The harder work is the practice: how people and agents divide the work, where human judgment stays, how knowledge is written down so agents can use it, and how you can tell whether any of it is helping.

A simple way to step back and see the whole picture is to think about it in terms of people , practice , and technology . The technology is the tools and platforms that give agents the context, controls, and delivery path they work within. The people are the humans who set the direction, apply judgment, and stay accountable. The practice is how the two work together day to day. This playbook is about the practice. We deliberately say practice, not process, because the work is never finished.

Becoming AI-native doesn't require a second toolchain built for agents alongside the one you run today. The practices in this playbook apply to your existing delivery system, which is where the context, controls, and evidence agents depend on already live.

What being AI-native looks like

Being AI-native shows up less as a single feature and more as a set of habits in how work is designed and run:

Work starts from real problems and complete workflows, rather than scattered experiments

People and agents have a deliberate division of labor, with humans owning judgment, accountability, and the boundaries agents operate within

Knowledge is written down where agents can use it, so context is available rather than held only in people’s heads

Guardrails and measurement let the organization expand from one workflow to many and improve as it goes

These are the subjects of the pages collected in this playbook. Each is written broadly enough that any organization can apply it, and will be updated and expanded as our own practice evolves.

Why we’re documenting this in the open

GitLab has long written down how it works, in the open, so anyone can read it, learn from it, and adapt it. We did it for remote work, and these pages do the same for working with AI agents. Documenting the practice in the open keeps it honest, gives our own teams a shared reference, and lets other organizations start from what we have learned rather than from a blank page. Like the rest of the playbook, these pages are living. We update them as our practice changes and as we learn what works.