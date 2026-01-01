Links and sources
IT Revolution forum papers
- Raising Seniors, by Kent Beck, Jondavid Black, Cornelia Davis, Shawn Minto, Dan Neff, Ezra Savard, and Adam Zimman.
- When Coding Is Free, Where Is the Bottleneck?, by Scott Prugh and Bryan Finster of ACI Worldwide with Amy Willard, Tim Ottersburg, and Timothy Cochran.
- Agentic AI and Code Reviews, by Zach Davis of LaunchDarkly, Michelle Gill of Engineered by AI, Elisabeth Hendrickson of Curious Duck Digital Laboratory, Angie Jones of the Agentic AI Foundation, Sha Ma of Topogy, Randy Shoup of CircleCI, and James Wickett of DryRun Security.
- When Agents Decide, by Joseph Enochs of Enterprise Vision Technologies, Adrian Cockcroft of OrionX, Jeremy Eder of Red Hat, Brian Wald, and Jenn Spykerman of DefenseLogic AI.
- The Sociotechnical Architecture of AI-Enabled Enterprises, by Ian Eslick, Collin Fox, Amanda Graham, Dr. Suzette Johnson, Charles Lafferty, Tom Kilcommons, Rosalind Radcliffe, Cat Swetel, Annie Vella, Sam Yeats, and Dr. Robin Yeman.
- Deliberate Compliance, by Ben Grinnell of Newton, Clare Hawthorne of OxerLine Advisory, James Nugent of General Motors, and Dustin Warner of NRC Health.