Own your controls and evidence

TL;DR: The controls your team is accountable for are yours to design, so trace each requirement to its source and let systems produce the evidence as they run.

Ask "required by what?" to separate hard requirements from inherited conventions and customer commitments.

Design the control you can run well, since the mechanism is negotiable when the objective is sound.

Let systems emit timestamped evidence as they operate, so proof is a byproduct, not a reconstruction.

Watch for compliance slop: a volume of documents isn't control if none of it traces to real work.

Change management, access, and audit evidence are things engineering teams own, and when agents accelerate how much software gets built and shipped, those controls come under more pressure, not less. It’s tempting to treat control design as someone else’s job — a consultant’s or an auditor’s — but handing it off leaves you running an environment you can’t explain or improve without starting over. 1 This page is about owning that design: questioning what’s actually required, designing controls you can run well, and letting your systems produce the evidence as a byproduct of the work.

This page is most relevant to teams in highly regulated or audited environments. But even if that isn’t you, the underlying habit of tracing a requirement to its source before accepting is still valuable.

Ask “required by what?”

When someone says a control is required, the question that unlocks everything is: required by what? Many requirements that feel fixed, such as a specific approval ceremony, a fixed review cadence, or a particular document, turn out to be inherited audit conventions or vendor templates rather than anything the framework actually mandates. Some requirements are a genuine hard floor and don’t bend. Others are conventions that hardened into perceived rules and dissolve once you trace them back. And some come from a customer contract rather than a framework, which is binding for that relationship even when no regulator requires it. Knowing which kind you’re facing tells you whether to minimize the friction, push back, or trace it to the deal. 1

Design controls deliberately

Once you know what a control actually has to achieve, design the version you can run well rather than the one that arrived with the audit program. The same objective (an approval by someone other than the author, a change tested before it ships) can be met by a mechanism that fits how your team already works, and the mechanism is negotiable when the objective is sound. Deciding this on purpose before a control is built is far cheaper than inheriting one and paying for it every cycle. 1

Let systems produce evidence as they run

A control that produces its evidence as it operates is an asset; one that requires evidence to be reconstructed afterward is a recurring tax. A deployment pipeline that emits a complete, timestamped trail for every change turns audit evidence from a scramble into a byproduct of normal work. This is the same shift agents make cheap elsewhere: capture continuously, because you can’t reconstruct what you never recorded, and let the system generate the proof rather than having people assemble it under deadline. 1

Watch for compliance slop

The same tools that make evidence cheap to produce make low-value evidence cheap to produce too. Generating documentation, reviews, and artifacts at volume without checking that any of it traces to real work is theater at higher throughput, not control. Own the objective, and produce evidence that maps to real work, whether a person or a model wrote it down. 1

In practice: Deciding the controls were the team’s to own

A technology leader 1 inherited more than a hundred open audit findings and a relationship with the auditors that had turned adversarial. Rather than treat the controls as someone else’s design to comply with, she decided they belonged to her team: the findings, the remediation, and the relationship. That shift, tracing each finding to the risk it addressed, rebuilding the controls that caused the most friction, and pushing back where a requirement didn’t match the actual risk, worked the backlog down to a handful of low-risk findings, without changing the framework or the audit firm

Nothing external changed. The framework was the same and the auditor was the same; what changed was who owned the design. Ownership was the variable that moved the outcome. 1

Try this. Take one control that feels like pure friction and ask “required by what?” Trace it past the audit program and the vendor template to the framework language or the risk it actually addresses. If it doesn’t trace to either, you’ve found a control worth redesigning before the next cycle.

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