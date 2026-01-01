Verify what agents produce

TL;DR: When agents generate more than people can read, verification has to become a layered system, not one review at merge time.

Shift objective checks (formatting, types, policy, many security and correctness issues) as close to authoring as possible.

Keep changes small so every layer of review is faster and safer.

Define acceptance criteria and tests up front so there's something concrete to verify against.

Use an independent reviewer, and match review depth to the risk of the change.

When agents generate code faster than people can read it, review as a single human gate at merge time stops scaling. AI makes code cheaper to produce, but it doesn’t make software cheaper to own, and the scarce resource is still human judgment. 1 The response is to treat verification as a layered system rather than one review step: deterministic checks, agent reasoning, and selective human judgment, each doing the part it’s best at. This page covers the layers and how to arrange them so judgment is spent only where it’s actually needed.

Shift objective checks earlier

Anything that can be checked by a fixed rule — formatting, type errors, dependency policy, many classes of security and correctness issues — should run as close to authoring as possible, not rediscovered at review. Every objective concern handled automatically frees human and agent attention for the problems that genuinely need reasoning. A violation caught in the editor costs seconds; the same violation caught at review costs a context switch and another round-trip. 1

Keep changes small

Smaller changes are easier for both people and agents to reason about, easier to trace, and safer to roll back. Left to their defaults, agents tend to produce large, mixed diffs that combine refactoring, behavior changes, and formatting all at once, which buries the parts that matter. Keeping changes small and separating mechanical edits from behavioral ones makes every other layer of verification faster and more reliable. 1

Define the behavior up front so it can be checked

Verification is far easier when behavior is expressed so it can be checked. Acceptance criteria defined before implementation, contract tests, and executable specifications give both people and agents something concrete to verify against, rather than inferring intent from the code alone. This matters more with agents, since implementation can be generated fast while the intent behind it is often underspecified. The question shifts from “does this code look reasonable?” to “does it satisfy the behavior we defined?” 1

Use independent or adversarial review

A review agent that shares the author agent’s assumptions tends to find the same things plausible and miss the same edge cases, so it agrees not because the output is correct but because its inputs matched the author’s. Introducing independence, a separate model, or at least a separate session with no access to the author’s reasoning, breaks that. The reviewer evaluates the result the way an unfamiliar senior engineer would, and catches problems the author agent was structurally unable to see. 1

We’ve actually moved to smaller (language) models for code review — they’re catching just as much as the bigger ones, for a fraction of the cost.

Match review depth to risk

Not every change needs the full weight of review. Deciding how much verification a change gets, from a light pass to full scrutiny, should follow the risk of the change and the system it touches. A documentation change and a change to an authorization path don’t warrant the same depth, and tiering the review this way keeps cost and latency proportional to what’s at stake. 1

Ask why a check failed: Capability limit or context gap

When a check catches a bad output, the next question is why it failed, because the answer changes what you should do about it. Sometimes the agent is missing something you can give it, such as additional context or clearer boundaries on what it should do. Sometimes the agent cannot do the work yet, whatever context you add. Treat the two differently. Fold context and guardrail fixes back in right away so the same failure does not recur. Set capability gaps aside to revisit as models improve, and keep a human checkpoint there in the meantime, rather than building processes around a problem no process will solve.

In practice: Verification as production infrastructure

One infrastructure company 1 built its AI code review into its CI pipeline, so review runs as part of delivery. Instead of a single model summarizing a diff, it runs several specialized reviewers in parallel, for security, performance, code quality, and other concerns, and a coordinator consolidates their findings into one structured review: deduplicated, severity-ranked, and posted back to the change. Review depth is tiered by risk, small changes get a lighter pass while larger or security-sensitive ones trigger the full set, and noisy files like generated artifacts are filtered out before any model reasons about them. A human “break glass” override stays available for the cases that need it.

Two things make this trustworthy. Because it runs in the delivery path, it needs the operational discipline of any production system, retries, timeouts, telemetry, and a way to change model routing without touching the pipeline, so reliability becomes part of the review’s credibility. And the company is explicit about the limits: architectural judgment, cross-system impact, and subtle concurrency bugs remain weaker spots, which positions the system as an augmentation layer that raises the floor and reserves human reviewers for the reasoning only they can do. 1

Try this. Take one kind of comment your reviewers keep making by hand, and move it into an automated check that runs before review. Each recurring judgment you can turn into a deterministic check is attention returned to the problems that actually need a person.

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