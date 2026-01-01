Find the real bottleneck

TL;DR: Find the step that actually limits delivery before you try to speed anything up.

Coding is a small part of the path to production, so making it faster rarely moves the needle.

The real constraint is usually coordination: waiting on reviews, approvals, environments, and other teams.

When an agent stalls on a small task, read it as a hidden dependency, not a weak tool.

Trace one real change end to end, then fix the dependency that holds delivery back, not the pain you feel day to day.

When a team wants delivery to move faster, the natural instinct is to speed up whatever looks slowest, and lately that means pointing AI at writing code. It’s worth pausing on that instinct before acting on it. Writing code is only a small part of the time between an idea and working software in production. Most of that time is spent waiting, and speeding up the part that was never the constraint produces a smaller gain than it appears to. 1

This page is about finding the constraint before you try to remove it: understanding why coding speed is rarely the thing holding delivery back, recognizing coordination as the more common culprit, and using a couple of practical techniques to locate where your own delivery actually slows.

Once coding wasn't the bottleneck, I just saw it go everywhere else. It was integration, merging, deploying, and then it was feature specifications.

Coordination is usually the real constraint

Coding used to be the most expensive, time-consuming part of building software. That has changed. Code, tests, and routine changes that once took days can be generated in minutes, which makes the speed of writing code a poor place to look for your next big improvement. If you made coding faster still, or free, most of the path from idea to production would be untouched, because so little of that path was coding in the first place. 1

What fills the rest of the path is waiting: for a requirement to be clarified, an environment to come up, a review to happen, an approval to land, or another team to finish its part. Work sits idle between steps far longer than it spends being worked on. That waiting is where the time goes, and it is where the opportunity is. 1

The waiting has a common source. Most of it comes from coordination: the points where your work can’t finish until someone else’s does, where you queue for a shared person or environment, and where everyone involved needs the same current understanding of what’s being built. These are the parts of delivery that don’t show up as a step in anyone’s editor but sit in between the steps, and they’re what tend to set the actual pace. 1

This is why adding an agent to write code faster often changes so little. The code was rarely the constraint, so making it faster speeds up a step that wasn’t holding things back and leaves the coordination around it exactly as it was.

If I think about a team like an enterprise architecture team, or a senior-level architect or developer, the cognitive load on those folks is only going to increase, because all the low-level stuff that they do today is going to be done for them.

In practice: An audit request that couldn’t find an owner

In one organization, 1 an internal audit asked for something routine: evidence of the monitoring and alerting configuration across three production systems, with a two-to-three-day turnaround expected. Twenty-four days later, nothing had been delivered. The request had passed through more than fifteen people and eight handoffs, across monitoring tools whose ownership no one could pin down, with several audit follow-ups before anyone escalated. Not one of those numbers describes a technical difficulty. Pulling the configuration was minutes of work. Every one of them describes a coordination cost.

The way the team found the real constraint is the point. Rather than interview everyone involved, they pointed an agent at the email thread and had it reconstruct the actual path the request had traveled: who was involved, what each handoff was waiting on, where the same question kept getting re-asked, and which facts lived in a single person’s head. What surfaced was not a hard technical problem but a set of missing pieces: no record of who owned which tool, no workflow for the request to move through, and no single person accountable for the end-to-end outcome. The work was trivial and the coordination was fatal, and the constraint was invisible until someone traced where the request actually stopped.

Use agents as a diagnostic, not only an accelerator

Before agents can speed work up, they can show you where it’s stuck. When an agent struggles to make a small change, it usually isn’t a sign the agent is weak. It’s a sign the work depended on something that was never written down: a standard nobody documented, context that lived in one person’s head, an environment that’s hard to start, or a rule the agent had no way to know. A person had quietly absorbed all of that; the agent surfaces it. 1

Read those moments as signals about your delivery system rather than as tool trouble. Each place an agent stalls, waits, or produces something plausible but wrong points to a dependency worth examining, and together they make a useful starting list of where to look. 1

Trace where work waits

The most reliable way to find the constraint is to watch real work move. Take something small, well-defined, and real enough to touch the actual delivery path, and follow it from idea to production readiness. Record where the time goes: each step and how long it took, every point a person had to step in to supply context or make a judgment or clear a manual hurdle, every handoff and approval, and every place an agent could act but not smoothly or safely. 1

The aim is to see the system the work moves through, rather than to evaluate the person or agent doing it. Where did the work wait? Where did it depend on knowledge only one person had? Where did safety rest on someone remembering to check? Where did a review or approval arrive late because it sat in a queue? The result is a map of where your value stream actually stops, which is a far better guide than a process diagram or a hunch. 1

Try this. Pick one change your team shipped in the last month and trace its full path, from the moment the work was requested to the moment it was live. Mark every wait and every handoff, and note where the delay was the work itself versus waiting on a person, an environment, an approval, or another team. The longest waits, not the hardest coding, are where your next improvement is.

Aim at the dependency, not the pain you feel

The step that actually limits a team's throughput is often not the one that feels slowest day to day, and it is easy to fix the visible pain rather than the real constraint. Get it wrong and you can build the workflow perfectly and still see no gain, because the work speeds up at a point that was never holding things back. It’s worth spending real time on this, tracing how work moves and where it waits, before you commit.

One reason the effort pays off: removing a real dependency tends to have an outsized effect, because dependencies compound, and each one you clear improves the odds for everything downstream of it. The flip side is that clearing a dependency that wasn’t the constraint changes little, which is the whole reason to diagnose carefully first. 1

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