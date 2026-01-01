Map the team dependencies that limit agent speed

TL;DR: Agents speed up work inside a team, but changes still cross team boundaries to reach production. Mapping those boundaries shows you where agent-speed work will queue.

When agents raise the number of changes a team produces, the extra demand lands on the teams that review, approve, host, and support that work.

Each place an agent stalls marks a dependency. Plot those on a map to better understand how your teams depend on each other.

Agents can work best through interactions that run on explicit interfaces and documentation. Interactions that rely on conversation still need a person.

A team’s capacity for cognitive effort is finite, and agent effort costs tokens, so choose interaction modes that prevent cognitive load from growing with every agent-produced change.

AI made producing a change cheap, and that moves the constraint to the rest of the path. Much of that path runs through other teams, such as a platform team that owns pipelines and environments, a security group that reviews changes, or an approver outside the team that wrote the code.

The Value Stream Reference Architecture (VSRA), developed by Stephen Walters and Craig Statham, gives you a way to see that structure so you can optimize it for agent-speed work. VSRA combines Team Topologies, Conway’s Law, and graph theory. 1

Identify which teams the most work depends on

Conway’s Law, published in 1968, says that an organization designing a system will produce a design that copies its own communication structure. 2 Teams that need to talk to each other to get work done end up with systems that have to integrate the same way. Your team structure and your delivery path are one thing seen from two sides.

Team Topologies gives that structure a vocabulary. It reduces team variety to four types: stream-aligned teams that deliver value to customers, platform teams that provide internal services, enabling teams that build capability in other teams, and complicated sub-system teams that own specialized components. 3 Once you identify each team’s type, you can draw your organization as a graph, with teams as nodes and dependencies as the lines between them. Work flows in the opposite direction of a dependency. If team A depends on team B, work moves from B to A. 1

Two measures from graph theory help you read that map. Both describe a team’s position in the graph rather than its size or skill, and on a map of a handful of teams you can estimate both by eye.

PageRank measures how much of the graph depends on a team. A team scores higher when more teams depend on it, and higher still when the teams that depend on it are themselves depended on. 1 Suppose four teams all rely on the platform team for pipelines, and a fifth team relies on a small tools team that nobody else uses. The platform team has the higher PageRank. If the teams that rely on the platform team are in turn relied on by others, its score rises further. A team with a high PageRank has a higher potential to impede flow, because more of the organization’s work depends on that team. 1

Betweenness measures how often a team sits in the middle of the route between two other teams. It counts the shortest dependency paths between every pair of teams and checks how many pass through each team. 1 Think of a bridge between two parts of a city: every trip across goes over it, whether or not many people live next to it. Another example is a stream-aligned team that can reach the platform team only through a complicated sub-system team. Every request from the stream-aligned team to the platform team passes through the sub-system team, so the betweenness of the sub-system team is high. 1 A team can have few dependents and still score high on betweenness, which is why the two measures are worth reading together.

Stream-aligned teams typically show the lowest PageRank, and enabling teams show the highest, followed by platform teams. 1

This is where agent output comes into the picture. If stream-aligned teams use agents to produce more changes, the teams with the highest PageRank are the ones receiving those changes, and a team with high betweenness sees every change that has to pass through it. On your own map, count how many teams depend on each team, and mark any team that sits between two others. Those teams carry the most responsibility for reducing friction, so they are the first place to shorten queues, document interfaces, and make routine requests self-service. 1

Use agents to spot hidden dependencies

Your trace of one change from request to production shows where work waits. Agents give you a second source of evidence. Each place an agent stalls, waits, or produces something plausible but wrong points to a dependency worth examining. 4

Record each stall with the team or person the agent needed, such as a standard only the architecture group holds, an environment the platform team provisions, or a review queue. Each record is an edge on your graph, and the teams that collect the most edges are your first candidates for redesign. Start with one value stream rather than the whole company, then reuse what you learn about shared teams, such as the platform team, when you map the next stream. 1

Choose interaction modes agents can work through

Team Topologies defines three ways teams interact: collaboration, x-as-a-service, and facilitation.

Collaboration: Two teams work on something together and share the load. A stream-aligned team and a complicated sub-system team might work together on a change that touches both.

Two teams work on something together and share the load. A stream-aligned team and a complicated sub-system team might work together on a change that touches both. X-as-a-service: One team provides something that other teams use through a documented interface, without working on it together. A platform team that provides pipelines and environments is the usual example.

One team provides something that other teams use through a documented interface, without working on it together. A platform team that provides pipelines and environments is the usual example. Facilitation: One team helps another do its own work by providing guidance, tools, or coaching. An enabling team that teaches a practice or supplies a standard works this way.

Each splits the cognitive load between teams in different ways. Collaboration splits the load about evenly. In x-as-a-service, the provider takes on 75% and the consumer 25%. In facilitation, the facilitating team takes on 25% and the team receiving help takes on 75%. 1

Agents change which of these modes you can lean on. Agents act on what they are given, as detailed in Rework the workflow around agents. An interaction that runs through an explicit interface, such as an API, a documented standard, or a structured request, gives an agent something clear to act on. It also keeps the teams on either side loosely coupled, whereas heavy collaboration tends to produce tightly coupled integrations. 1 Collaboration also depends on conversation and shared context that people carry, so an agent has less to work with. For interactions agents will use often, move toward explicit interfaces, and reserve collaboration for work that requires humans to talk it through.

New work starts in collaboration, because people have to work out what is being asked and how. A stream-aligned team and a complicated sub-system team, for example, begin a new capability in collaboration. Staying there too long adds cognitive load for both teams and slows the flow of work from the sub-system into the product, so move to x-as-a-service as soon as the operation is defined. That is also the point at which an agent can be taught the operation and, once it has earned trust, take full control of it.

Interfaces also limit what an agent can see. An agent given too little context produces too little, and an agent given access to everything can pull in information it should not use. If an agent finds code in another team’s repository that looks reusable, it can create a dependency, loose or tight, that no person knows about, and the problem surfaces later. This is Conway's Law applied to agents: the boundaries around an agent’s context, which often follow outdated organizational lines, decide what it builds on. Decide where interactions between teams, and between their agents, should not happen, and give each agent the context its task needs.

Load also matters just as much. Every team of humans has a ceiling on the cognitive effort it can sustain, and adding people does not raise this limit. 1 Agents have no such ceiling. An agent will keep absorbing more work, including the rework its own defects create, so the limit shows up as cost: more tokens spent on effort that returns less value. As bad output accumulates, the effort needed to counter it grows exponentially, and for an agent that means exponentially more tokens spent for a shrinking return in value. 1 Manage technical debt before it becomes a burden, with people and agents working together. An enabling team can facilitate a debt retrospective that runs when the signs show it is needed, not on a fixed schedule. If every agent-produced change becomes a request to a provider team, the provider’s load grows. Ask which recurring requests could become self-service, and which guidance from enabling teams could become written standards and context that agents read (also see Make the codebase and its context agent-ready).

Track output, quality, and customer outcomes together

Agents raise output, and output alone does not show whether delivery is working. Two kinds of measures matter, and each can mislead without the other. Flow measures how well delivery works, such as lead time and change failure rate. Realization measures what customers experience, such as feature usage, retention, and revenue. 1 AI adoption amplifies any preexisting imbalances between flow and realization, and this can happen in two ways:

Output outruns quality. If the checks around agent-produced changes stay the same, more defects, incidents, and technical debt reach production. Each one creates new impediments, and clearing them takes effort that teams have in limited supply. 1 That effort comes out of new work, so delivery slows even though agents write code faster.

If the checks around agent-produced changes stay the same, more defects, incidents, and technical debt reach production. Each one creates new impediments, and clearing them takes effort that teams have in limited supply. That effort comes out of new work, so delivery slows even though agents write code faster. Delivery improves without customer results. Teams ship faster, but usage and retention don’t move, so the investment in delivery is not producing products customers value.

Take three steps to keep these in balance:

Raise quality checks along with the volume of changes. Verify what agents produce covers how to put those checks in place. Pair every output target with a quality measure. If you set a goal to ship more changes, track change failure rate and lead time beside it. Name the customer outcome the extra output should move, and check it after release. In planning conversations, label each target as a flow goal or a realization goal, so you can see when pushing one starts to cost the other.

Try this. Pick one value stream and list the teams its changes depend on to reach production. Mark each team's type and how your team interacts with it: collaboration, x-as-a-service, or facilitation. Add every place an agent has stalled in the last month, and name the team or person it needed. Circle the teams that more than one other team waits on, and the teams that collect the most agent stalls. Compare those with the longest waits from your end-to-end trace. Where they match, decide whether the interaction should change, for example by turning a recurring request into a self-service capability.

Related