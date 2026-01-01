Match the method to the task

TL;DR: Every step can go to a person, an agent, or deterministic automation, and choosing deliberately protects both quality and cost.

Use deterministic automation for bounded, repeatable, well-specified work like tests and policy checks.

Use an agent where the work needs judgment over context and the output is checkable.

Keep a person on high-stakes, hard-to-reverse decisions that carry accountability.

An agent's cost is variable and hidden, so route the cheapest method that meets the bar.

When a workflow has been reshaped and it’s time to put tools to work, the instinct is to reach for an agent at every step. That is rarely the right call. Some steps are better handled by deterministic automation that has existed for years, some by an agent, and some by a person, and the difference shows up in both quality and cost. This page is about making that choice one step at a time.

A step can go to a person, an agent, or automation

Any step in a workflow can be handled three ways: by a person, by an agent, or by deterministic automation that follows fixed rules. They suit different kinds of work, and reaching for an agent everywhere spends money and adds variability where a simpler, more reliable option would do the job better. The goal is to match the method to the work, rather than default to the newest tool. 1

Where deterministic automation fits

Bounded, repeatable, well-specified work is the home of deterministic automation: tests, static analysis, policy checks, formatting, and the like. For this kind of work deterministic automation outperforms both an agent and a person, often by a wide margin, because it runs the same way every time, costs the same whether it runs once or ten thousand times, and produces a record as a byproduct. Where a check is objective, running it deterministically frees human and agent attention for the judgment calls that actually need it. 1 2

Where an agent fits

An agent earns its place where the work needs reasoning over context or judgment within bounds that a fixed rule can’t capture: interpreting an ambiguous request, drafting against messy inputs, or navigating an unfamiliar system. What makes this safe is that the output is checkable and a mistake is recoverable, so the agent’s variability gets caught before it ships rather than after. 1

Where a person is required

Some steps should stay with a person: decisions that are high-stakes, hard to reverse, or that carry accountability someone has to own. This is the same stakes-and-reversibility test that governs the split between people and agents, applied here as one option among three. Decide where human judgment stays covers this topic in more depth. 1

Agent costs are variable and easy to miss

The cost of these options differs in a way that’s easy to miss. A person’s cost is visible and roughly predictable. Deterministic automation is cheap and fixed. An agent’s cost is variable and accumulates out of sight: every retry, handoff, and tool call adds to it, and two identical requests can cost different amounts depending on the path the agent takes. So route the cheapest method that meets the bar for a step, and reserve agents for the work only they can do. Where agents run at volume, sending each request to the cheapest capable option rather than the most powerful one is often the difference between affordable and not. 1 3

AI budgets are getting blown out by 2x almost as soon as they’re set — and it’s not just developers anymore. Product owners, marketing teams, managers, and executives. Everybody’s in there, and they’re all committing code.

In practice: Automated testing in place of manual acceptance testing

In one organization, 4 auditors believed acceptance testing required a person to click through every change by hand before it shipped. The team kept manual testing only where it had no alternative, on systems that couldn’t be scripted, and moved everything else to automated tests that run on every change and leave a record of what was verified. The human method stayed where the work genuinely required it, and deterministic automation took over the rest, running more often and more reliably than a person clicking through screens ever could.

The lesson for this page is that the same task, confirming a change is acceptable, had two right answers depending on the step, and choosing by fit rather than habit was what made it work.

Try this. Take one reshaped workflow and label each step with the method it uses today. For any step handled by a person out of habit, ask whether a deterministic check or an agent would do it as well or better. For any step you would hand to an agent, ask whether a fixed rule would be cheaper and more reliable.

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