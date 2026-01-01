Rework the workflow around agents

TL;DR: Once you know which workflow to change, reshape it before you drop in an agent.

Start from how the work actually flows, not from the tool you want to use.

Drop steps that only exist to coordinate people or work around slow manual effort.

Add the steps agents make necessary, mainly verifying output and deciding where a person stays involved.

Spell out the intent, constraints, and definition of done that people used to supply from memory.

Design the loop the agent will run, including the check that tells it when to stop.

Finding the bottleneck tells you which workflow is worth changing. The next move is to resist dropping an agent into that workflow as it stands. The largest gains come from reshaping the flow rather than speeding up a step inside the old one.

This page covers how to look at a workflow as a whole rather than step by step, which steps to remove, which steps to add, and why stating intent plainly matters more once an agent is doing the work.

Start from the workflow, not the tool

A workflow that was efficient for a team of people is not automatically the right workflow once agents are involved. The tools matter, but the larger opportunity is to rethink how the work gets done rather than place agents into steps that were shaped around people alone. Before adding an agent, look at the workflow as a whole and ask what it should be now that part of it can be done a different way.

Engineering leaders who have made AI stick describe the same starting point: understand how developers actually build, test, review, and deploy before choosing where AI fits, rather than selecting a tool and bending the work around it. Reshaping the flow does not mean relocating the developer. Adoption climbs when AI is embedded in the languages, repositories, and pipelines a team already uses, so it reads as an extension of the developers already work in. Fitting AI into what a team has today, and letting the workflow evolve from there, moves faster than replacing how they work all at once.

Adoption increases significantly when AI feels like a natural extension of the developer experience instead of another platform to learn.

Drop the steps that only coordinate people

Steps that existed to coordinate people, or to work around how long something took by hand, may no longer be needed. A status handoff, a scheduled review meeting, a queue that batched work so a scarce person only had to look once: many of these exist to manage human timing, not to move the work forward. When part of the work changes speed, those steps can quietly become pure overhead.

Watch especially for steps that push work into large batches. When a step is slow or expensive to pass through, teams respond by making each change bigger, so they pay that cost less often. That is rational, and it works against you: bigger changes are harder to review, harder to trace, and riskier to ship. A step that encourages batching is often one worth removing or redesigning rather than keeping. 1

To decide, walk each step and ask what it exists to do. If the honest answer is that it coordinates people or compensates for slow manual work, it is a candidate to cut. If it moves the work toward a result someone relies on, it stays.

Add the steps agents make necessary

Reshaping a workflow is not only subtraction. New steps, such as verifying an agent’s output, may need to be added. Two additions matter most, and both are covered in depth elsewhere in the playbook: deciding where a person stays involved, and checking the output before it counts as done. Build both into the workflow from the start rather than adding them after something goes wrong. Deciding where human judgment stays and placing checkpoints on purpose is the subject of Working with agents, and verifying what an agent produces is the subject of Verify what agents produce.

State the intent that people used to fill in

People are good at working from vague instructions. They can ask clarifying questions, notice when something is off, and fill the gap with judgment. Agents do not do this by default. They act on what they are given, at speed, so an instruction that a person would have quietly corrected can turn into a confident, plausible, wrong result in an agent’s hands. Where people absorb ambiguity, agents amplify it. 2

There is an art to specifying things in a way that an LLM can understand it and act on it correctly.

The response is to make the intent explicit as part of the workflow, rather than leaving it in people’s heads. The requirement, the constraints, and the definition of done need to be stated clearly enough that an agent has something concrete to work toward, and, where the stakes justify it, expressed in a form the system itself can check. Much of what a person used to carry as understanding becomes something the workflow has to spell out. 3

Set up the path agents run on: Loop engineering

Stating intent and a definition of done gives an agent more than a target for a single run. It sets up the loop the agent repeats: plan, make a change, check the result against that definition, revise, and continue, until the work is done or the agent hands it back to a person. Designing a set loop an agent runs through, rather than writing a fresh prompt for each run, is a practice called loop engineering . 4 Decide what starts the loop, what the agent can reach while it runs, and above all the check that tells the agent it’s done. A definition of done the system can test becomes the condition that ends the loop, and a loop with no clear place to stop runs past the point of usefulness. A faster loop also produces mistakes faster, so build the verification it checks against into the workflow now rather than after something breaks. How far the loop runs on its own, and where a person steps back in, is the subject of Working with agents.

In practice: Replacing a change advisory board

In one organization, 1 every production change had to pass through a change advisory board that met twice a week. Six to eight people worked down a list, minor bug fixes included, and if someone with a question wasn’t in the room, the change waited for the next meeting, and sometimes the one after that. The average change took months. The board also bred exactly the batching problem above: teams made changes larger to get more through each review, which made every change riskier.

Rather than speed the meeting up or add an agent to it, the team asked what the step was actually for. The real requirement was not a committee; it was that someone other than the person making a change approved it. So they removed the meeting and rebuilt the requirement into the workflow itself. Each change carried structured fields for who requested it, who reviewed it, and who approved it, and the person who opened a change could not approve their own, with a pool of reviewers to draw from. The review was narrowed to a few clear questions, and the depth was matched to risk: larger changes drew two human reviewers, while a low-risk fix could clear with an automated review. Approval time fell from about four weeks to under an hour, and the redesigned workflow held up across later audits with smaller changes and fewer bugs than the board had produced.

The workflow was reshaped around what the work needed, the step that only coordinated people was removed, the intent was made explicit in the fields and the questions, and an agent was placed only where it fit. That is the order this page argues for.

Try this. Take the workflow you identified as your bottleneck and list every step. Next to each, write why it exists. Mark the steps that move the work toward a result someone relies on, and the steps that exist mainly to coordinate people or work around slow manual effort. Before you add an agent anywhere, decide which of that second group you can remove or redesign, and write down the intent, constraints, and definition of done that a person has been supplying from memory.

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