TL;DR: Reshaping a workflow tells you the steps; this topic is about who does what within it.

Decide the split between people and agents on purpose, because if you don't, it drifts.

Keep a named person accountable for the outcome, however much an agent takes on.

Widen an agent's autonomy only as far as you can verify its work.

Keep growing your engineers as routine work moves to agents, or you lose the path to the judgment this all depends on.

Once a workflow has been reshaped around people and agents, the next decision is how they actually share it. Agents are fast and act literally within the boundaries they can perceive, and they bring capability. 1 People bring judgment, accountability, and the context that was never written down. Deciding what each does, and where the handoffs sit, is worth doing deliberately rather than letting it settle on its own. 2

Why the division of labor is a deliberate choice

If the split between people and agents isn't decided by design, it drifts. Human review that the workflow doesn't require tends to erode under time pressure, so the place where a person stays involved has to be chosen and built in rather than assumed. 2 Accountability is the fixed point: an agent can draft, recommend, or act, but a named person stays answerable for the outcome, and that holds as agents take on more. 2 And autonomy widens only as far as you can verify a result, so how much an agent runs on its own is tied to how confidently you can catch a mistake. 2 3

Keep growing engineers as agents take the routine work

There's a second decision inside the division of labor. The coding work that agents now take on is much of the same work teams have long used to grow engineers into seniors. If those reps simply disappear, so does the path to the judgment this whole topic depends on. Keeping engineers growing as routine work moves to agents is part of working with agents well, and it's a dimension this playbook will develop further. 4

What working with agents involves

This topic covers three decisions:

Decide where human judgment stays : Sort the work by stakes and reversibility, and keep a named human accountable for the outcome.

Earn autonomy with evidence : Widen what an agent does on its own as it proves reliable, moving the human from in the loop to on the loop.

Build human checkpoints into the workflow : Place review and approval where the stakes justify them, from the start, and keep them light where the work is low-risk.

How this connects to the rest of the playbook

Working with agents follows Redesigning the work: once you know the shape of a workflow, you decide how people and agents share it. The division of labor and checkpoints you set here become the raw material for Governing and scaling, where guardrails, measurement, and controls let you run this across many workflows at once.