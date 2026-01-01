Build human checkpoints into the workflow

TL;DR: Put human checkpoints where the stakes justify them, built in from the start, and often earlier than you'd expect.

The highest-leverage checkpoint is usually before the agent builds, on the plan, rather than after, on the code.

Checkpoints are where a person sets and holds the boundaries: access, scope, and what an acceptable result looks like.

Keep checkpoints light on low-risk, reversible work so oversight doesn't become friction teams route around.

Decide in advance what happens when a boundary fails: who's notified, how access pauses, and how the boundary gets tightened.

A checkpoint is a point where a person steps in to shape or approve the work. This page is about placing them on purpose: where the stakes justify them, built into the workflow from the start rather than added after something breaks, and often earlier than teams expect. It covers where checkpoints belong, what they hold, and how to keep them from becoming friction everywhere.

Place checkpoints by stakes, from the start

Checkpoints are the points where a person defines the task, reviews an output, or approves a decision. Build them into the workflow from the start rather than adding them after something goes wrong. Place them where the stakes justify them, at the steps you identified as needing human judgment, and keep them light where the work is low-risk.

Move the biggest checkpoint upstream

The most valuable checkpoint often isn’t a review of the agent’s output. By the time an agent has written code, the decisions that matter most, the approach, the scope, and the assumptions, are already baked in, and reviewing the result can catch implementation errors but rarely reverses a bad plan. So move the primary checkpoint upstream: review and harden the intent before the agent builds, and let the review afterward confirm the agent faithfully carried out a plan someone already trusted. 1 This is where a person’s judgment has the most leverage, deciding whether the right thing is being built and whether the plan is clear enough to execute, while the agent handles the mechanics of building it. 1

Checkpoints are where humans hold the boundaries

A checkpoint is also where humans set and hold the boundaries an agent works within: what it can access, what it can act on, and what an acceptable result looks like. Reviewing intent up front is where much of that happens: the acceptance criteria, the edge cases, and the failure modes the work has to handle are set by a person before the agent starts, so the agent has a concrete target and the later check has something concrete to verify against. 1

Keep checkpoints light where work is low-risk

Not every step earns a heavy checkpoint. A small, reversible change doesn’t need the same intent review as a consequential one, and oversight applied uniformly everywhere becomes friction that teams learn to route around. Match the weight of the checkpoint to the risk of the step. Where agents run a loop end to end within set guardrails, this can mean the human doesn’t watch each iteration and instead reviews once the agents have converged, looking at the residual findings the agents flagged but couldn’t resolve with confidence. Placing the checkpoint by confidence, rather than on every action, is what keeps oversight meaningful without making it a bottleneck. 1

Know what happens when a boundary fails

Know in advance what happens when a boundary fails rather than deciding in the moment. Answer three questions before you need to:

Who is notified?

How is the agent's access paused?

How does the boundary itself get tightened before work resumes?

In practice: Reviewing intent before the build

Rather than asking a person to review raw agent output, some teams 1 move the primary human checkpoint to the plan: a person reviews the approach, the success criteria, and the edge cases before the agent generates anything, and the code review afterward becomes a lighter confirmation that the agent executed a plan someone already trusted. Where agents run the workflow end to end within set guardrails, the person may not watch the agents work at all, seeing the result only after the agents have converged, then focusing on the findings the agents surfaced but couldn't resolve on their own. The person's judgment still shapes the result through the intent and guardrails set before the agents started. In both cases the checkpoint is placed deliberately, by stakes and by confidence, rather than falling by default at the end.

Try this. Take one workflow an agent runs and move the human review from the output to the plan. Write the acceptance criteria and the edge cases a person should sign off on before the agent builds, and decide what, if anything, still needs a human check once it’s done.

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