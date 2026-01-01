Earn autonomy with evidence

TL;DR: Autonomy widens in stages, and each step up should be earned on evidence, not granted on hope.

Move through stages: the agent suggests, then acts with approval, then runs autonomously inside guardrails while people handle exceptions.

Set an explicit threshold, an accuracy or success rate over enough instances, before widening a step.

As the agent earns trust, shift the human from in the loop to on the loop.

Watch for rubber-stamp oversight: a checkpoint no one really exercises is worse than none.

The division of labor you set isn't fixed. As an agent proves it can handle a kind of work, the amount it does on its own can grow, and the human’s role shifts from checking every step to watching the whole and stepping in on exceptions. This page covers the stages autonomy moves through, how to earn each step up on evidence, and how to avoid the trap of oversight that looks real but isn’t.

Autonomy is a spectrum, not a switch

Autonomy is rarely a single switch from manual to automated. It widens in stages, a progression sometimes described as crawl, walk, run. Before an agent is involved, a step is manual, and a person does the work. At the earliest stage, the agent suggests and a person decides and acts. Further along, the agent does the work and a person validates and approves it. Further still, the step runs autonomously: a person sets the intent and constraints, the agent acts on its own inside them, and people step in only on exceptions. Different steps in one workflow can sit at different stages, and any step can move up over time. Autonomy is the stage an agent reaches last, and only when evidence supports it.

Widen on evidence, not hope

Widening autonomy should be earned, based on evidence rather than hope. Before a step moves up, track how often the agent’s output is accepted or its actions succeed, check whether the people relying on it are comfortable at the current stage, and set an explicit threshold for the accuracy or success rate that justifies the next one, so the decision rests on a number rather than a feeling. Useful signals include how often the agent has to stop and hand back to a person, whether the same kind of stop keeps recurring, and how much work it finishes end to end without help; watched over time, these turn “are we ready for more autonomy?” into a trend line rather than a guess. 1 Once a step clears that bar, the burden flips: on a regular cadence, the review question becomes “why hasn't autonomy widened here?” rather than whether it should.

Shift from reviewing each step to monitoring the whole

As an agent earns trust this way, the human role shifts from being in the loop, reviewing each step, to being on the loop, monitoring the work and stepping in on exceptions. The work of oversight doesn’t disappear; it changes shape, from approving individual actions to watching aggregate behavior and catching the exceptions. 1

Watch for rubber-stamp oversight

Widening autonomy raises a subtler risk than a bad output: oversight that exists on paper but not in practice. A person who is nominally in the loop but approves everything provides the appearance of control without its substance, and over time, habit and volume turn review into rubber-stamping. A checkpoint that is never actually exercised is worse than none, because it manufactures confidence exactly where a system most needs real scrutiny. Interpret a rising rate of the agent stopping to ask for help not as failure but as the system correctly refusing to outrun its own evidence. 1

In practice: A staged rollout of agentic code review

As autonomous agents began submitting more code changes at one company, 2 human review couldn’t keep pace, and reviewing yet another agent-generated change felt low-value and easy to defer. Generating code had become cheap; attention had not. Their first attempt at AI-powered review was noisy and sometimes wrong, and engineers quickly lost trust in it. Rather than abandon the idea or push it everywhere at once, they piloted commercial review workflows with a small set of teams first. Those proved useful, catching issues humans had missed, and AI review earned its way from a distrusted experiment to a dependable first-pass layer, then expanded more broadly. From there they moved it into their pipeline: when the review system flagged an issue, an agent attempted the fix before a human was involved, and a person did the final validation. Each widening of autonomy followed evidence that the previous step had worked.

Try this. Pick one step an agent handles today and write down the threshold that would justify letting it run with less oversight: the acceptance or success rate, over how many instances, that you’d want to see first. Then start tracking it.

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