We've created a maturity framework based on our experience working with industry-leading customers. It offers prescriptive guidance on how to rapidly progress through three maturity stages.
Achieve the AI gains you were promised
AI coding isn't enough to accelerate your software lifecycle. Ship faster with team-agent collaboration.
AI for software development already delivers $750B in annual value, according to a study of 2,786 executives (see data below). Intelligent orchestration multiplies those AI returns.
44%increase in revenue*
48%increase in developer productivity
943Hours saved per development team per organization
$28Kcost savings per developer
*Source: "The Economics of Software Innovation: $750B+ Opportunity at a Crossroads." Harris Poll, sponsored by GitLab, 2025.
The data consists of averages at individual organizations over a 12 month period.
Coding is only 20% of the software lifecycle. Remove bottlenecks in the remaining 80% by allowing teams to orchestrate their AI agents and automate repetitive work.
Before
Code review collapse: AI coding generates more merge requests. Engineers become the bottleneck, reviewing AI code instead of building features.
Security debt explosion: AI generates code faster than security teams can scan it. Vulnerabilities pile up. Compliance audits become nightmares.
Testing bottleneck: AI generates code faster than teams can write tests for it. Test coverage falls behind. Bugs reach production.
Coordination overhead: Developers code faster with AI but across disconnected tools, leading to inefficient context switching.
After
Faster merges: AI pre-reviews code, flags high-risk changes for human validation, and lets engineers prioritize software innovation.
Automatic remediation: AI continuously scans, auto-fixes common vulnerabilities, and opens MRs for human approval. Security debt drops.
Continuous test coverage: AI writes and maintains tests as code changes, so coverage keeps pace with development. Bugs are caught early.
Unified platform: Single platform maintains full context across planning, coding, security, testing, and deployment. Agents execute workflows with high accuracy.
See how industry leaders do it
We've been rolling out GitLab Duo to enhance the developer experience and accelerate software delivery. Our developers are experiencing meaningful productivity gains—freeing them up to focus on higher-value problem solving.
Industry leaders are moving beyond AI-assisted coding to agentic orchestration across their entire software lifecycle.
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.