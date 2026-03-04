10 AI prompts to speed your team’s software delivery

AI-assisted coding tools are helping developers generate code faster than ever. So why aren’t teams shipping faster?

Because coding is only 20% of the software delivery lifecycle, the remaining 80% becomes the bottleneck: code review backlogs grow, security scanning can’t keep pace, documentation falls behind, and manual coordination overhead increases.

The good news is that the same AI capabilities that accelerate individual coding can eliminate these team-level delays. You just need to apply AI across your entire software lifecycle, not only during the coding phase.

Below are 10 ready-to-use prompts from the GitLab Duo Agent Platform Prompt Library that help teams overcome common obstacles to faster software delivery. Each prompt addresses a specific slowdown that emerges when individual productivity increases without corresponding improvements in team processes.

How do you move code review from bottleneck to accelerator?

Developers generate merge requests faster with AI assistance, but human reviewers can quickly become overwhelmed as code review cycles stretch from hours to days. AI can handle routine review tasks, freeing reviewers to focus on architecture and business logic instead of catching basic logical errors and API contract violations.

Review MR for logical errors

Complexity: Beginner

Category: Code Review

Prompt from library:

Copy Review this MR for logical errors, edge cases, and potential bugs: [MR URL or paste code]

Why it helps: Automated linters catch syntax issues, but logical errors require understanding intent. This prompt catches bugs before human reviewers even look at the code, reducing review cycles from multiple rounds to often just one approval.

Identify breaking changes in MR

Complexity: Beginner

Category: Code Review

Prompt from library:

Copy Does this MR introduce any breaking changes? Changes: [PASTE CODE DIFF] Check for: 1. API signature changes 2. Removed or renamed public methods 3. Changed return types 4. Modified database schemas 5. Breaking configuration changes

Why it helps: Breaking changes discovered during deployment can cause rollbacks and incidents. This prompt shifts that discovery left to the MR stage, when fixes are faster and less expensive.

How can you shift security left without slowing down?

Security scans generate hundreds of findings. Security teams manually triage each one while developers wait for approval to deploy. Most findings are false positives or low-risk issues, but identifying the real threats requires expertise and time. AI can prioritize findings by actual exploitability and auto-remediate common vulnerabilities, allowing security teams to focus on the threats that matter.

Analyze security scan results

Complexity: Intermediate

Category: Security

Agent: Duo Security Analyst

Prompt from library:

Copy @security_analyst Analyze these security scan results: [PASTE SCAN OUTPUT] For each finding: 1. Assess real risk vs false positive 2. Explain the vulnerability 3. Suggest remediation 4. Prioritize by severity

Why it helps: Most security scan findings are false positives or low-risk issues. This prompt helps security teams focus on the findings that actually matter, reducing remediation time from weeks to days.

Review code for security issues

Complexity: Intermediate

Category: Security

Agent: Duo Security Analyst

Prompt from library:

Copy @security_analyst Review this code for security issues: [PASTE CODE] Check for: 1. Injection vulnerabilities 2. Authentication/authorization flaws 3. Data exposure risks 4. Insecure dependencies 5. Cryptographic issues

Why it helps: Traditional security reviews happen after code is written. This prompt enables developers to find and fix security issues before creating an MR, eliminating the back and forth that delays deployments.

How do you keep documentation current as code changes?

Code changes faster than documentation. Onboarding new developers takes weeks because docs are outdated or missing. Teams know documentation is important, but it always gets deferred when deadlines approach. Automating documentation generation and updates as part of your standard workflow ensures docs stay current without adding manual work.

Generate release notes from MRs

Complexity: Beginner

Category: Documentation

Prompt from library:

Copy Generate release notes for these merged MRs: [LIST MR URLs or paste titles] Group by: 1. New features 2. Bug fixes 3. Performance improvements 4. Breaking changes 5. Deprecations

Why it helps: Manual release note compilation takes hours and often includes errors or omissions. Automated generation ensures every release has comprehensive notes without adding work to your release process.

Complexity: Beginner

Category: Documentation

Prompt from library:

Copy I changed this code: [PASTE CODE CHANGES] What documentation needs updating? Check: 1. README files 2. API documentation 3. Architecture diagrams 4. Onboarding guides

Why it helps: Documentation drift happens because teams forget which docs need updates after code changes. This prompt makes documentation maintenance part of your development workflow, not a separate task that gets deferred.

How do you break down planning complexity?

Large features get stuck in planning. Teams spend weeks in meetings trying to scope work and identify dependencies. The complexity feels overwhelming, and it's hard to know where to start. AI can systematically decompose complex work into concrete, implementable tasks with clear dependencies and acceptance criteria, transforming weeks of planning into focused implementation.

Break down epic into issues

Complexity: Intermediate

Category: Documentation

Agent: Duo Planner

Prompt from library:

Copy Break down this epic into implementable issues: [EPIC DESCRIPTION] Consider: 1. Technical dependencies 2. Reasonable issue sizes 3. Clear acceptance criteria 4. Logical implementation order

Why it helps: This prompt transforms a week of planning meetings into 30 minutes of AI-assisted decomposition followed by team review. Teams start implementation sooner with clearer direction.

How can you expand test coverage without expanding effort?

Developers are writing code faster, but if testing doesn't keep pace, test coverage decreases and bugs slip through. Writing comprehensive tests manually is time-consuming, and developers often miss edge cases under deadline pressure. Generating tests automatically means developers can review and refine rather than write from scratch, maintaining quality without sacrificing velocity.

Generate unit tests

Complexity: Beginner

Category: Testing

Prompt from library:

Copy Generate unit tests for this function: [PASTE FUNCTION] Include tests for: 1. Happy path 2. Edge cases 3. Error conditions 4. Boundary values 5. Invalid inputs

Why it helps: Writing tests manually is time consuming, and developers often miss edge cases. This prompt generates thorough test suites in seconds, which developers can review and adjust rather than write from scratch.

Review test coverage gaps

Complexity: Beginner

Category: Testing

Prompt from library:

Copy Analyze test coverage for [MODULE/COMPONENT]: Current coverage: [PERCENTAGE] Identify: 1. Untested functions/methods 2. Uncovered edge cases 3. Missing error scenario tests 4. Integration points without tests 5. Priority areas to test next

Why it helps: This prompt reveals blind spots in your test suite before they cause production incidents. Teams can systematically improve coverage where it matters most.

How do you reduce mean time to resolution when debugging?

Production incidents take hours to diagnose. Developers wade through logs and stack traces while customers experience downtime. Every minute of debugging is a minute of lost productivity and potential revenue. AI can accelerate root cause analysis by parsing complex error messages and suggesting specific fixes, cutting diagnostic time from hours to minutes.

Debug failing pipeline

Complexity: Beginner

Category: Debugging

Prompt from library:

Copy This pipeline is failing: Job: [JOB NAME] Stage: [STAGE] Error: [PASTE ERROR MESSAGE/LOG] Help me: 1. Identify the root cause 2. Suggest a fix 3. Explain why it started failing 4. Prevent similar issues

Why it helps: CI/CD failures block entire teams. This prompt diagnoses failures in seconds instead of the 15-30 minutes developers typically spend investigating, keeping deployment velocity high.

Moving from individual gains to team acceleration

These prompts represent a shift in how teams apply AI to software delivery. Rather than focusing solely on individual developer productivity, they address the coordination, quality, and knowledge-sharing challenges that actually constrain team velocity.

The complete prompt library contains more than 100 prompts across all stages of the software lifecycle: planning, development, security, testing, deployment, and operations. Each prompt is tagged by complexity level (Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced) and categorized by use case, making it easy to find the right starting point for your team.

Start with prompts tagged “Beginner” that address your team’s most pressing obstacles. As your team builds confidence, explore intermediate and advanced prompts that enable more sophisticated workflows. The goal is not just faster coding — it's faster, safer, higher-quality software delivery from planning through production.