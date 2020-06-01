13.0 Contributor Experience Update

Published on: June 1, 2020
We're continually improving the tooling that helps our community of contributors build GitLab. Here's what's new over the last month!
The Ecosystem group is the home of the Pajamas Design System and the GitLab Development Kit. Our job is to help you as a contributor work on GitLab, whether that's writing backend code, creating awesome new features in our UI, or testing feature branches to validate new work that's about to go in.
This is a collection of all the updates from the last month, including changes to Pajamas, new components in GitLab UI, new icons, new commands in the GDK, and more! Check it out below, and as always, please feel free to send us issues for new things we could improve or add. You can also find us in #g_ecosystem (for general inquiries), #g_manage_foundations (for Pajamas and GitLab-UI), or #gdk. 🎉
Check out the changelog for more improvements.
quiet mode that reduces the "noise" during the bundle installation. This should make it more obvious when actionable things happen. Try it out and let us know if this is helpful!
doc/howto to centralize specific how to docs in one place.
