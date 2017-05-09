Blog Engineering Demo - GitLab Service Desk
May 9, 2017
1 min read

Demo - GitLab Service Desk

In 9.1, we introduced our new Service Desk feature, allowing your customers to reach you inside GitLab simply by using a support email address.

demo-service-desk.jpg
Victor Wu

As you expand your software products, GitLab's new Service Desk feature in 9.1 enables your growing user base to send emails to your team via a dedicated address per project for any kind of feedback or support.

After enabling Service Desk in your project settings, every email sent to the support email address shows up as a confidential issue in your project. Commenting on them generates a response to the original email sender, creating a brand new, integrated user feedback channel right inside GitLab. As Service Desk is built right into GitLab itself, the complexity and inefficiencies of multiple tools and external integrations are eliminated, significantly shortening the cycle time from feedback to software update.

Demo

Watch this demonstration of a support workflow using Service Desk, and how you can use other features within GitLab — like creating a “service-desk-tickets” label so that your support team can quickly filter issues within a project.

Sign up for a free trial of GitLab Enterprise Edition to see firsthand how it can help your team.

More to explore

View all blog posts
Engineering
cluster - cover

Refactoring a CI/CD template to a CI/CD component

Engineering
cluster - cover

Revisiting the variables management workflow

Engineering
migration - abstract - cover

How to translate Bamboo agent capabilities to GitLab Runner tags

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert