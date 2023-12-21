GitLab 16.7 released
December 21, 2023
1 min read
GitLab 16.7 Release
GitLab 16.7 released with general availability of Code Suggestions and SAST findings in MR changes view
More to exploreView all blog posts
We want to hear from youEnjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert