February 15, 2024
1 min read
GitLab 16.9 Release
16.9 features GitLab Duo Chat with wider Beta access, usability improvements to the CI/CD variables page, more options for auto-canceling pipelines, and more!
More to exploreView all blog posts
We want to hear from youEnjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback
Ready to get started?
See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.Get free trial
New to GitLab and not sure where to start?Get started guide
Learn about what GitLab can do for your teamTalk to an expert