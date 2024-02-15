Blog DevSecOps Platform GitLab 16.9 Release
February 15, 2024
1 min read

GitLab 16.9 Release

16.9 features GitLab Duo Chat with wider Beta access, usability improvements to the CI/CD variables page, more options for auto-canceling pipelines, and more!

16-9 cover
trizzi-headshot Tim Rizzi
releasesDevSecOps platform

This is the 16.9 release post.

More to explore

View all blog posts
DevSecOps Platform
Release 16.10 cover image

GitLab 16.10 Release

DevSecOps Platform
agile planning - cover image

Ditch your legacy planning tool: Get Agile with GitLab

DevSecOps Platform
agile.png

Enhancing GitLab with improved data filtering and visualizations

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert