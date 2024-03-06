Blog Security GitLab Security Release: 16.9.2, 16.8.4, 16.7.7
March 6, 2024
1 min read

GitLab Security Release: 16.9.2, 16.8.4, 16.7.7

Learn more about GitLab Security Release: 16.9.2, 16.8.4, 16.7.7 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).

security-cover-new.png
greg myers headshot Greg Myers
security releasesreleases

This is the GitLab Security Release: 16.9.2, 16.8.4, 16.7.7 blog.

More to explore

View all blog posts
Security
securitycheck.png

Important information regarding xz-utils (CVE-2024-3094)

Security
security-cover-new.png

GitLab Security Release: 16.10.1, 16.9.3, 16.8.5

Security
securitycheck.png

We’re combining patch and security releases

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert