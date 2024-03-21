Blog DevSecOps Platform GitLab 16.10 Release
March 21, 2024
1 min read

GitLab 16.10 Release

GitLab 16.10 released with semantic versioning in the CI/CD catalog

Release 16.10 cover image
tlinz-headshot Torsten Linz
releases

This is the release post for GitLab 16.10.

More to explore

View all blog posts
DevSecOps Platform
agile planning - cover image

Ditch your legacy planning tool: Get Agile with GitLab

DevSecOps Platform
agile.png

Enhancing GitLab with improved data filtering and visualizations

DevSecOps Platform
16-9 cover

GitLab 16.9 Release

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum. Share your feedback

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform.

Get free trial

New to GitLab and not sure where to start?

Get started guide

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert