GitLab at Next '25: Transforming app modernization

GitLab's presence at Google Cloud Next '25 highlighted our strong partnership with Google Cloud and our joint commitment to accelerating software development and delivery. We were recognized again as a Technology Partner of the Year, and included in key enterprise initiatives like Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) Build Partners and Startup Perks from Google Cloud. Our team members demonstrated for attendees how GitLab is positioned to be a critical DevSecOps service for Google Cloud customers.

Continuing our award-winning partnership excellence

We're thrilled to announce that GitLab has once again been named a Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year award winner, marking our fifth consecutive time receiving this prestigious honor. This remarkable achievement reaffirms our position as Google Cloud's primary DevOps partner, consistently delivering exceptional value year after year. The continued recognition highlights how our collaboration with Google Cloud creates tangible business outcomes for customers, enabling organizations across industries to build, secure, and deploy applications with efficiency and confidence.

Google Distributed Cloud: DevSecOps for highly regulated environments

Another significant milestone announced at Next '25 was GitLab's "Google Cloud Ready - Distributed Cloud" certification. This designation enables organizations to implement GitLab in air-gapped environments, addressing critical security and compliance requirements.

As an end-to-end DevSecOps solution available on Google Distributed Cloud, GitLab enables sovereign development and operations for workloads critical to national security and regulatory compliance. This integration is particularly valuable for government agencies and financial institutions that require the highest levels of data sovereignty while maintaining modern development practices.

GitLab perks for Google Startups

GitLab is a Featured Partner of the new Startup Perks program from Google Cloud. This partnership ties up with our own GitLab for Startups and is meant to jumpstart new tech ventures with key DevSecOps capabilities that can help with fast growth and scaling.

As one of the Featured Perks partners, eligible startups can get free or discounted access to one year of GitLab Ultimate for 20 licenses. For seed or early stage startups, this benefit can help ensure collaboration, efficiency, and security without sacrificing speed and agility.

Thoughts from the dais

GitLab experts shared valuable insights across multiple speaking sessions at Next '25, delivering practical knowledge on AI-powered DevSecOps, platform engineering, and cloud application delivery:

AI DevOps panel: Mike Flouton, GitLab Vice President of Product Management, joined industry leaders to discuss how AI code assist tools boost productivity while enhancing application performance.

Software Logistics - The Missing Link in Modern Platform Engineering: GitLab Field CTO Lee Faus explored how effective software logistics create the foundation for successful platform engineering initiatives.

Revolutionizing Cloud Application Delivery with Intelligent Agents: Faus also demonstrated how intelligent agents are transforming cloud application delivery pipelines.

Engaging attendees across Next '25

In addition to our speaking sessions, GitLab maintained a strong presence throughout Next '25. At our booth #2170 on the expo floor, our team engaged with hundreds of attendees through demonstrations and lightning talks featuring both GitLab experts and partners like Arctiq and SADA.

The Google Cloud Makerspace's Dev Tools Pantry became a hub of innovation and collaboration. John Coghlan, Director of Developer Advocacy, observed: "It was great to connect with many GitLab and Google Cloud customers in the Dev Tools Pantry in the Makerspace. We loved seeing the creative solutions that people came up with around developer experience and simplified deployments using GitLab and Google Cloud as their ingredients."

These hands-on experiences showcased how GitLab's DevSecOps solutions integrate well with Google Cloud services, with our AI-powered capabilities demonstrations drawing particular interest from attendees looking to enhance developer productivity and application security.

GitLab and Google Cloud: Transforming the future together

The energy witnessed at Next '25 exemplifies why GitLab and Google Cloud make such powerful partners. Together, we help organizations to transform how they build, secure, and deploy applications through:

AI-assisted development capabilities and collaborative workflows that can help accelerate innovation in Google Cloud environments

Shift-left security approach that integrates with Google Cloud's security-first architecture to identify vulnerabilities early in the development lifecycle

Flexible deployment options and comprehensive observability that work harmoniously with Google Cloud infrastructure to help streamline operations

As demonstrated at Next '25, the GitLab and Google Cloud partnership delivers tangible advantages for development teams facing real-world challenges – whether accelerating AI adoption, strengthening security in regulated environments, or streamlining complex deployment pipelines. The technical integration points and customer success stories shared throughout the event underscore that this collaboration continues to produce practical solutions that matter.