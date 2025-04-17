GitLab Duo with Amazon Q: Agentic AI optimized for AWS generally available

Today, we're excited to announce the general availability of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q, delivering agentic AI throughout the software development lifecycle for AWS customers. GitLab Duo with Amazon Q, based on GitLab Ultimate, includes many familiar features such as code completion, code explanation, code generation, chat, and vulnerability explanation and resolution – all of which are now powered by Amazon Q. It is available with a Self-Managed deployment model for customers on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With Amazon Q's agents directly embedded into GitLab's DevSecOps platform, developers maintain their familiar development environment while gaining powerful AI capabilities. The result is a frictionless experience that helps accelerate development cycles, reduce manual effort, and enhance code quality.

“Participating in the early access program for GitLab Duo with Amazon Q has given us a glimpse into its transformative potential for our development workflows,” said Osmar Alonso, DevOps Engineer, Volkswagen Digital Solutions. “Even in its early stages, we saw how the deeper integration with autonomous agents could streamline our process, from code commit to production. We're excited to see how this technology empowers our team to focus on innovation and accelerate our digital transformation."

Agentic AI comes to complex customer environments

By combining agentic AI with secure, reliable cloud infrastructure, GitLab and AWS bring built-in security, scale, and reliability to complex customer environments, enabling them to realize the following benefits:

Unified developer experience for streamlined development

Developers can interact with Amazon Q through the GitLab Duo Chat interface from their preferred IDE or the GitLab web interface. This eliminates the need for context switching in other tools and helps developers stay focused on the project that they’re working on.

One solution for the entire software development lifecycle

Code suggestions and optimizations leverage AWS-specific patterns and practices, while testing tools understand AWS service interactions and dependencies. A common data store across all stages provides essential context to AI agents, enabling complete visibility and traceability for relevant actions.

Secure development with enterprise-grade guardrails

End-to-end security and compliance are built directly into the development platform with guardrails that help reduce risk without impeding velocity. This secure software development approach enforces transparency and auditability through AI agents while seamlessly integrating with AWS security services and compliance frameworks.

How to start using GitLab Duo with Amazon Q

Here are five initial use cases we’re targeting to help teams build secure software faster with agentic AI:

Feature development acceleration - Create issue descriptions, generate implementation plans based on your existing codebase, and produce complete merge requests ready for review. This drives feature delivery acceleration while maintaining consistency with internal development standards. Legacy application modernization - Analyze your legacy Java codebase, create a comprehensive upgrade plan, and generate a merge request with all necessary code changes. This unlocks faster Java upgrade time, while providing a clear audit trail of all code transformations. Support for .NET and other languages is planned for future releases. Quality assurance enhancement - Analyze code and automatically create comprehensive unit tests that understand your application logic and AWS service interactions. This increases test coverage, reduces manual test writing effort, and helps ensure consistent test quality across applications. Code review optimization - Provide inline feedback on code changes, suggesting improvements based on development standards, highlighting security and performance considerations. This enables reduced code review cycles and delivery of higher-quality code merges for deployment. Vulnerability remediation - Explain detected vulnerabilities in clear, detailed terms and one-click remediation based on recommended code changes, helping to significantly reduce the time from detection to remediation.

Watch GitLab Duo with Amazon Q in action: