Agentic AI guides and resources

Defining agentic AI

Agentic AI is a type of artificial intelligence that leverages advanced language models and natural language processing to take independent action. Unlike traditional generative AI tools that require constant human direction, these systems can understand requests, make decisions, and execute multi-step plans to achieve goals. They tackle complex tasks by breaking them into manageable steps and employ adaptive learning to modify their approach when facing challenges.

Learn more about agentic AI

Agentic AI insights

Emerging agentic AI trends reshaping software development: Discover how agentic AI transforms development from isolated coding to intelligent workflows that enhance productivity while maintaining security.

Agentic AI: Unlocking developer potential at scale: Explore how agentic AI is transforming software development, moving beyond code completion to create AI partners that proactively tackle complex tasks.

Agentic AI, self-hosted models, and more: AI trends for 2025: Discover key trends in AI for software development, from on-premises model deployments to intelligent, adaptive AI agents.

Best practices for implementing agentic AI

Implementing effective guardrails for AI agents: Discover essential security guardrails for AI agents in DevSecOps, from compliance controls and infrastructure protection to user access management.

GitLab's agentic AI offerings

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q

Watch GitLab Duo with Amazon Q in action:

Guided tour

Click on the image to start a tour of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q:

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q tutorial

GitLab Duo + Amazon Q: Transform ideas into code in minutes: The new GitLab Duo with Amazon Q integration analyzes your issue descriptions and automatically generates complete working code solutions, accelerating development workflows.

GitLab Duo Workflow

Watch GitLab Duo Workflow in action:

Guided tour

Click on the image to start a tour of GitLab Duo Workflow:

GitLab Duo Workflow tutorials and use cases

Automating tedious coding tasks with GitLab Duo Workflow: See how agentic AI can reduce time spent on repetitive tasks, freeing you up to focus on developing innovative solutions and shipping the next big thing.

Use GitLab Duo Workflow to improve application quality assurance: Learn step-by-step how to add unit tests to a Java application using agentic AI (includes a video tutorial).

Solving complex challenges with GitLab Duo Workflow: Learn how a member of the GitLab Customer Success Management team uses agentic AI for real-world problem-solving, including addressing Helm chart limits in the package registry.

Learn more with GitLab University

More AI resources