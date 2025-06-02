GitLab named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: DevOps Platforms, Q2 2025

Choosing a DevSecOps platform is one of the biggest technology decisions enterprises make. That's why we are thrilled to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: DevOps Platforms, Q2 2025, receiving the highest scores possible across the criteria our customers tell us they care about most, including day zero experience, developer tooling, build automation and CI, deployment automation, AI risk mitigation, AI infusion, directly incorporated security tools, and platform cohesion.

"GitLab is the most all-in-one of the all-in-one solutions and suits enterprises looking to standardize with a single purchase.” - Forrester Wave™: DevOps Platforms, Q2 2025

For us, this recognition reflects what we've been hearing from customers: They need to deliver secure software faster, but existing solutions force them to compromise on speed, security, or simplicity. GitLab delivers all three. And with our GitLab 18.0 release in May, we’ve taken this a step further by including AI-native GitLab Duo capabilities — such as test generation, code suggestions, and code refactoring — directly in GitLab Premium and GitLab Ultimate at no additional cost.

Staying at the forefront of AI transformation, with enterprise control

DevSecOps is rapidly evolving, with AI at the forefront of that change. Unfortunately, many AI tools force a choice: cutting-edge capabilities or enterprise security.

Forrester scored GitLab a 5 – the highest on their scale – for both the AI infusion and AI risk mitigation criteria. We’re pleased to see our focus on building innovative AI capabilities that maintain security is being noticed by more than just our customers.

This dual strength shows up across our GitLab Duo AI offerings, including:

Duo Workflow (private beta): Autonomous AI agents that handle complex tasks across development, security, and operations — with enterprise-grade guardrails and audit trails.

Agentic Chat: Contextual, conversational AI assistance for everything from code explanations to test creation — with IP protection and privacy controls built in.

Code Suggestions: AI assistance that can predictively complete code blocks, define function logic, generate tests, and propose common code like regex patterns.

AI-native Vulnerability Resolution: Find and fix vulnerabilities with auto explanation and auto-generated merge requests, ensuring a streamlined development process.

Doing more with less

We’ve heard loud and clear that DevSecOps teams don’t need more tools and integrations that help them with part of their software delivery lifecycle. They need a seamless, integrated developer experience that covers the entire SDLC.

We believe GitLab’s scores in the following criteria are validation of our customer-focused strategy:

Day zero experience: Forrester cited our “strong day zero experience,” noting that “everything is ready to run out-of-the-box,” supported by extensive migration tools and tutorials.

Forrester cited our “strong day zero experience,” noting that “everything is ready to run out-of-the-box,” supported by extensive migration tools and tutorials. Developer tooling: Forrester pointed to GitLab Duo with Amazon Q, our agentic AI offering for AWS customers, as well as our cloud development environment, integrated developer platform, and wikis for documentation as examples.

Forrester pointed to GitLab Duo with Amazon Q, our agentic AI offering for AWS customers, as well as our cloud development environment, integrated developer platform, and wikis for documentation as examples. Project planning and alignment: Forrester noted our "strong compliance center," and that we have tools to drive alignment top-down and bottom-up.

Forrester noted our "strong compliance center," and that we have tools to drive alignment top-down and bottom-up. Pipeline security: Forrester gave us the highest score possible in the pipeline security criterion.

Forrester gave us the highest score possible in the pipeline security criterion. Build automation and CI: Forrester cited our build automation and CI with multistage build pipelines and strong self-hosted support.

For us, being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: DevOps Platforms, Q2 2025 speaks to the breadth and depth of our platform’s capabilities, providing a single source of truth for the entire software development lifecycle. No more juggling multiple tools and integrations – GitLab provides a seamless, integrated experience that boosts productivity and reduces friction. We believe this placement reflects the hard work of our team, the many contributions from GitLab’s open source community, the invaluable feedback from our customers, and our dedication to shaping the future of software development.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.