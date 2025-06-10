Speed up code reviews: Let AI handle the feedback implementation

You know that feeling when you've just submitted a merge request and the code review comments start rolling in? One reviewer wants the labels updated, another asks for side-by-side layouts, someone else requests bold formatting, and don't forget about that button color change. Before you know it, you're spending hours implementing feedback that, while important, takes you away from building new features. It's a time-consuming process that every developer faces, yet it feels like there should be a better way.

What if you could have an AI assistant that understands code review feedback and automatically implements the changes for you? That's exactly what GitLab Duo with Amazon Q brings to your development workflow. This seamless integration combines GitLab's comprehensive DevSecOps platform with Amazon Q's advanced AI capabilities, creating an intelligent assistant that can read reviewer comments and converts them directly into code changes. Instead of manually addressing each piece of feedback, you can let AI handle the implementation while you focus on the bigger picture.

How GitLab Duo with Amazon Q works

When you're viewing a merge request with reviewer comments, you'll see feedback scattered throughout your code. Let's take the examples from earlier in this article: maybe you've received a request to update a form label here, a suggestion to display fields side-by-side there, or a note about making certain text bold. Each comment represents a task that normally you'd need to handle manually.

With GitLab Duo with Amazon Q, you can simply enter the /q dev quick action in a comment. This prompts Amazon Q to analyze all the feedback and start modifying your code automatically. The AI agent understands the context of each comment and implements the requested changes directly in your codebase.

Once Amazon Q processes the feedback, you can view all the updates in the "Changes" tab of your merge request. Every modification is clearly visible, so you can verify that the AI agent correctly interpreted and implemented each piece of feedback. You can then run your updated application to confirm that all the changes work as expected — that form label is updated, the fields are displayed side-by-side, the text is bold, and yes, that button is now blue.

Watch the code review feedback process in action:

Processing code review feedback is a necessary but time-intensive part of software development. GitLab Duo with Amazon Q evolves this manual process into an automated workflow, dramatically reducing the time between receiving feedback and implementing changes. By letting AI handle these routine modifications, you're free to focus on what really matters — building innovative features and solving complex problems.

With GitLab Duo with Amazon Q, you can:

Eliminate hours of manual feedback implementation

Accelerate your code review cycles

Maintain consistency in how feedback is addressed

Reduce context switching between reviewing comments and writing code

Ship features faster with streamlined deployment times

