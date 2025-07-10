3 best practices for building software in the era of LLMs

AI has rapidly become a core part of modern software development. Not only is it helping developers code faster than ever, but it’s also automating low-level tasks like writing test cases or summarizing documentation. According to our 2024 Global DevSecOps Survey, 81% of developers are already using AI in their workflows or plan to in the next two years.

As code is written with less manual effort, we’re seeing a subtle but important behavioral change: Developers are beginning to trust AI-generated code with less scrutiny. That confidence — understandable as it may be — can quietly introduce security risks, especially as the overall volume of code increases. Developers can’t be expected to stay on top of every vulnerability or exploit, which is why we need systems and safeguards that scale with them. AI tools are here to stay. So, as security professionals, it’s incumbent on you to empower developers to adopt them in a way that improves both speed and security.

Here are three practical ways to do that.

Never trust, always verify

As mentioned above, developers are beginning to trust AI-generated code more readily, especially when it looks clean and compiles without error. To combat this, adopt a zero-trust mindset. While we often talk about zero trust in the context of identity and access management, the same principle can be applied here with a slightly different framing. Treat AI-generated code like input from a junior developer: helpful, but not production-ready without a proper review.

A developer should be able to explain what the code is doing and why it’s safe before it gets merged. Reviewing AI-generated code might even shape up to be an emerging skillset required in the world of software development. The developers who excel at this will be indispensable because they’ll marry the speed of LLMs with the risk reduction mindset to produce secure code, faster.

This is where tools like GitLab Duo Code Review can help. As a feature of our AI companion across the software development lifecycle, it brings AI into the code review process, not to replace human judgment, but to enhance it. By surfacing questions, inconsistencies, and overlooked issues in the merge requests, AI can help developers keep up with the very AI that’s accelerating development cycles.

Prompt for secure patterns

Large language models (LLMs) are powerful, but only as precise as the prompts they’re given. That’s why prompt engineering is becoming a core part of working with AI tools. In the world of LLMs, your input is the interface. Developers who learn to write clear, security-aware prompts will play a key role in building safer software from the start.

For example, vague requests like “build a login form” often produce insecure or overly simplistic results. However, by including more context, such as “build a login form with input validation, rate limiting, and hashing, and support phishing-resistant authentication methods like passkeys,” you’re more likely to produce an output that meets the security standards of your organization.

Recent research from Backlash Security backs this up. They found that secure prompting improved results across popular LLMs. When developers simply asked models to “write secure code,” success rates remained low. However, when prompts referenced OWASP best practices, the rate of secure code generation increased.

Prompt engineering should be part of how we train and empower security champions within development teams. Just like we teach secure coding patterns and threat modeling, we should also be teaching developers how to guide AI tools with the same security mindset.

Learn more with these helpful prompt engineering tips.

Scan everything, no exceptions

The rise of AI means we’re writing more code, quicker, with the same number of humans. That shift should change how we think about security, not just as a final check, but as an always-on safeguard woven into every aspect of the development process.

More code means a wider attack surface. And when that code is partially or fully generated, we can’t solely rely on secure coding practices or individual intuition to spot risks. That’s where automated scanning comes in. Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), and Secret Detection become critical controls to mitigate the risk of secret leaks, supply chain attacks, and weaknesses like SQL injections. With platforms like GitLab, application security is natively built into the developer's workflow, making it a natural part of the development lifecycle. Scanners can also trace through the entire program to make sure new AI-generated code is secure in the context of all the other code — that can be hard to spot if you’re just looking at some new code in your IDE or in an AI-generated patch.

But it’s not just about scanning, it’s about keeping pace. If development teams are going to match the speed of AI-assisted development, they need scans that are fast, accurate, and built to scale. Accuracy especially matters. If scanners overwhelm developers with false positives, there’s a risk of losing trust in the system altogether.

The only way to move fast and stay secure is to make scanning non-negotiable.

Every commit. Every branch. No exceptions.

Secure your AI-generated code with GitLab

AI is changing the way we build software, but the fundamentals of secure software development still apply. Code still needs to be reviewed. Threats still need to be tested. And security still needs to be embedded in the way we work. At GitLab, that’s exactly what we’ve done.

As a developer platform, we’re not bolting security onto the workflow — we’re embedding it directly where developers already work: in the IDE, in merge requests, and in the pipeline. Scans run automatically and relevant security context is surfaced to facilitate faster remediation cycles. And, because it’s part of the same platform where developers build, test, and deploy software, there are fewer tools to juggle, less context switching, and a much smoother path to secure code.

AI features like Duo Vulnerability Explanation and Vulnerability Resolution add another layer of speed and insight, helping developers understand risks and fix them faster, without breaking their flow.

AI isn’t a shortcut to security. But with the right practices — and a platform that meets developers where they are — it can absolutely be part of building software that’s fast, secure, and scalable.