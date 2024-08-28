5 videos and interactive tours to learn GitLab Duo fast

GitLab Duo is a suite of AI-powered features designed to assist DevSecOps teams throughout the software development lifecycle. Integrated seamlessly into the GitLab platform, GitLab Duo leverages artificial intelligence to enhance productivity, improve code quality, and streamline various development and security processes. This article introduces you to GitLab Duo's capabilities and benefits, and lists five videos and interactive tours to help you learn how to incorporate this AI powerhouse into your own workflow.

In this article:

GitLab Duo features

GitLab Duo offers a wide range of AI-powered capabilities to help you ship more secure software faster and deliver better results for your customers.

Feature development

Code Suggestions: Helps developers write code more efficiently by generating code and showing suggestions as they type.

Chat: A conversational interface that answers questions and assists with various tasks throughout the development process.

Code Explanation: Helps understand selected code by providing clear explanations.

GitLab Duo for the CLI: Helps discover or recall Git commands when and where you need them.

Merge Commit Message Generation: Helps merge more quickly by generating meaningful commit messages.

Test Generation: Helps catch bugs early by automatically generating tests for selected code.

Securing applications

Vulnerability Explanation: Shows information about security vulnerabilities in code and explains how to fix them.

Vulnerability Resolution: Helps resolve a vulnerability by generating a merge request that addresses it. (Beta)

Facilitating collaboration

AI Impact Dashboard: Measures the effectiveness and impact of AI on software development lifecycle metrics.

Code Review Summary: Makes merge request handover to reviewers easier by summarizing all the comments in a merge request review. (Experimental)

Discussion Summary: Helps everyone get up to speed by summarizing lengthy conversations in an issue. (Beta)

Issue Description Generation: Helps populate an issue quickly by generating a more in-depth description based on a short summary. (Experimental)

Merge Request Summary: Helps populate a merge request more quickly by generating a description based on the code changes. (Beta)

Product Analytics: Processes and responds to questions about your application's usage data.

Advanced troubleshooting

Root Cause Analysis: Helps determine the cause of CI/CD job failures by analyzing logs.

These components work together to provide comprehensive AI-assisted support throughout the software development lifecycle.

Benefits of GitLab Duo

GitLab Duo offers numerous benefits to development teams and organizations. By integrating AI-powered assistance throughout the development lifecycle, it helps increase productivity, improve code quality, and enhance security. Developers can write code faster, understand complex codebases more easily, and catch potential issues earlier in the development process.

GitLab Duo also helps streamline collaboration, speed up code reviews, and provide valuable insights into the impact of AI on ROI metrics. These benefits contribute to faster delivery of high-quality, secure software.

5 videos and interactive tours to learn GitLab Duo

To help you get acquainted with GitLab Duo and its capabilities quickly, we've compiled a list of five videos and interactive tours. These visual learning tools provide an in-depth look at an array of GitLab Duo features and demonstrate how they can be integrated into your development workflow.

1. GitLab Duo Overview

This comprehensive video introduces the core concepts of GitLab Duo and showcases its integration within the GitLab platform.

2. Code Suggestions in Action

An interactive tour demonstrating how GitLab Duo Code Suggestions works in real-time, helping developers write code more efficiently.

3. Vulnerability Resolution Walkthrough

This video guide takes you through the process of using GitLab Duo to understand and resolve security vulnerabilities in your code.

4. Chat Demo

An interactive session showing how developers can leverage GitLab Duo Chat to get answers, generate code, and solve problems throughout the development process.

5. AI Impact Dashboard Tutorial

A detailed look at how to use and interpret the AI Impact Dashboard to measure the effectiveness of GitLab Duo in your development processes.

Get started with GitLab Duo today

These videos and interactive tours offer practical insights into how GitLab Duo can enhance your development workflow. By exploring these resources, you'll gain a better understanding of how to leverage AI-powered assistance to improve productivity, code quality, and security in your projects.

