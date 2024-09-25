5 ways GitLab Duo Chat AI can supercharge product management

As a product manager at GitLab, I constantly seek ways to enhance my productivity and decision-making. Recently, I discovered an unexpected ally in GitLab Duo Chat. Let me share how this AI-powered assistant has transformed my approach to product management.

The daily PM challenges

Like many PMs, I juggle many daily tasks — from summarizing issues and merge requests to crafting detailed product specs and investment cases. The sheer volume of writing and analysis required was overwhelming, and I worried about potential cognitive biases influencing my work.

To address these challenges, I needed to:

Increase my efficiency in handling documentation tasks. Enhance the quality and objectivity of my product decisions. Improve my communication with various stakeholders.

Leveraging GitLab Duo Chat

I decided to experiment with GitLab Duo Chat as a support tool for my daily PM tasks. Here's how I incorporated it into my workflow, with real examples:

1. Issue creation and refinement

I was tasked with creating an issue for a new feature that would enhance the Conan repository by adding revision support. To start, I prompted Chat: "Can you create an issue to add support for downloading Conan revisions to the GitLab package registry? Think about the product's value from a C++ developer and a platform engineer perspective."

GitLab Duo provided a comprehensive draft issue, including:

a clear description of the feature

value propositions for both C++ developers and platform engineers

implementation details

acceptance criteria

related links and labels

This gave me a solid starting point with all the necessary sections, which I refined and customized. Instead of spending an hour writing that issue, I spent more time thinking about how this feature fits within the broader GitLab strategy.

2. Summarizing and reviewing

I often ask GitLab Duo to summarize lengthy merge requests or complicated epics. For instance, when reviewing the epic for protected container images, I asked GitLab Duo to summarize the key changes and their value for GitLab customers and users from a PM perspective.

GitLab Duo provided a detailed summary, highlighting the following:

enhanced security and compliance features

improved governance and control

streamlined operations

increased confidence in CI/CD pipelines

better alignment with DevOps practices

customizable security posture

improved audibility

cost-effective security solution

This summary helped me quickly grasp and share the key points with my team more effectively.

To get a quick overview of a project's status, I asked GitLab Duo to provide an update "like a hyper-focused project manager." The response included:

overall progress

completed items

in-progress tasks

next steps

timeline

risks and issues

stakeholder input

action items

key performance indicators

communication plans

This structured overview allowed me to quickly assess the project's status and identify areas needing attention.

4. Value proposition and metric analysis

When I needed to articulate the value of measuring monthly active users and storage costs for the Package stage, I asked GitLab Duo for help. The response provided a comprehensive explanation, covering:

user engagement and adoption insights

feature prioritization

capacity planning

business model optimization

customer success indicators

cost management

competitive positioning

product health assessment

ROI calculation

future planning considerations

This well-structured response gave me more than enough content and helped me better articulate the value of these essential metrics.

5. Challenging cognitive biases

To reveal blind spots in my thinking, I often ask GitLab Duo to answer in specific personas, such as:

a hyper-focused project manager

a frustrated customer

a developer who doesn't have time to read issues

a product leader who demands excellence

For example, when I created an investment case for GitLab Package, I asked GitLab Duo to review it as a hypercritical CEO. This perspective helped me consider including financial projections and competitive analysis in my proposal, which I had initially overlooked.

A more efficient and effective PM

The impact of integrating GitLab Duo Chat into my workflow has been significant:

Increased productivity: Tasks that used to take hours now often take minutes. Creating the initial draft of the Conan issue took about five minutes with GitLab Duo, compared to the usual 30-45 minutes I'd spend starting from scratch. Enhanced quality: The initial drafts produced with GitLab Duo's help are more comprehensive and structured. For the protected container images project, GitLab Duo's input helped me more effectively summarize the value of my go-to-market strategy and the project's current status. Improved decision-making: I've created more robust, well-rounded proposals using GitLab Duo to challenge my assumptions. The critique of my investment case led to a more thorough cost-benefit analysis. Continuous improvement: The feedback loop of writing, getting GitLab Duo's input, and refining has helped me improve my writing and analytical skills. My first drafts are becoming stronger, even without GitLab Duo's assistance.

A new era of AI-assisted product management

While GitLab Duo Chat hasn't replaced my role as a PM, it has become an invaluable tool in my arsenal. It's helped me be more efficient, thorough, and objective. As AI assistants like GitLab Duo continue to evolve, I'm excited about the potential for further enhancing our product management practices.

However, it's crucial to remember that GitLab Duo is a tool, not a replacement for human insight and creativity. The best results come from combining GitLab Duo's capabilities with our expertise and understanding of our unique business context.

Try GitLab Duo

I encourage fellow PMs to explore how AI assistants like GitLab Duo Chat can augment their work. Here are some steps you can take:

Start small: Use GitLab Duo for simple tasks like summarizing issues or drafting initial proposals. Experiment with personas: Ask GitLab Duo to review your work from different perspectives to uncover blind spots. Refine your prompts: Learn how to craft effective prompts to get the most valuable responses from GitLab Duo. Share your experiences: Discuss your use of AI tools with your team and contribute to best practices.

With the right approach, these tools can help us focus more on strategic thinking and less on routine tasks, ultimately leading to better products and happier customers.