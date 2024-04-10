A guide to the high-impact breaking changes in GitLab 17.0

Published on: April 10, 2024
6 min read
Find, assess, and mitigate the impact of deprecations and breaking changes in this year’s major release.
GitLab 17.0 is coming on May 16. This version, a major release, will include many exciting improvements to GitLab, but also removes some deprecated features. Visit the Deprecations page to see what is scheduled for removal in 17.0 and keep reading for an overview of the highest impact removals.
Additionally, this year we are introducing three windows during which we expect breaking changes to be enabled on GitLab.com:
2024-04-22 09:00 UTC to 2024-04-24 22:00 UTC
2024-04-29 09:00 UTC to 2024-05-01 22:00 UTC
2024-05-06 09:00 UTC to 2024-05-08 22:00 UTC
Note: Some breaking changes may fall slightly outside of these windows in exceptional circumstances.
Update: We have created a public issue with more details about which changes should land in which windows.
We have identified the following high-impact removals in 17.0. We define “high impact” as potentially disrupting critical workflows, such as continuous integration (CI), continuous deployment (CD), compliance, or the availability of the instance. That’s why we suggest you should prioritize these breaking changes first when preparing for the major release. While you can find detailed information on each breaking change in the linked documentation, we’ve provided some notes about the affected features and potential impact in this overview.
omniauth-azure-oauth2 provider for authentication.
omniauth_openid_connect, users will no longer be able to sign in using the Azure login button.
sidekiq['min_concurrency'] and
sidekiq['max_concurrency'] configured in their
gitlab.rb.
Registration tokens and server-side runner arguments in POST /api/v4/runners endpoint
File type variable expansion fixed in downstream pipelines
after_script keyword will run for canceled jobs
Old versions of JSON web tokens are deprecated, HashiCorp Vault integration will no longer use CI_JOB_JWT by default, and JWT /-/jwks instance endpoint is deprecated
CI_JOB_JWT or CI_JOB_JWT_V2 CI variables.
The pull-based deployment features of the GitLab agent for Kubernetes is deprecated
Agent for Kubernetes option ca-cert-file renamed
npm package uploads now occur asynchronously
Dependency Proxy: Access tokens to have additional scope checks
Maven repository group permissions
Upgrading the operating system version of GitLab SaaS runners on Linux
saas-linux-*-amd64 tagged shared runners on GitLab.com that use outdated Docker-in-Docker or Kaniko versions.
Deprecating Windows Server 2019 in favor of 2022
shared-windows and
windows-1809 tagged shared runners on GitLab.com.
Removal of tags from small SaaS runners on Linux
docker,
east-c,
gce,
git-annex,
linux,
mongo,
mysql,
ruby, or
shared on GitLab.com.
Security policy fields newly_detected and match_on_inclusion are deprecated
Required Pipeline Configuration is deprecated
Proxy-based DAST is deprecated
DAST_BROWSER_SCAN set to false.
For more detailed information and to see all the removals coming up in this year's major release, please visit the Deprecations page.
