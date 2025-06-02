Accelerate code reviews with GitLab Duo and Amazon Q

Code reviews are critical for catching bugs, improving code readability, and maintaining coding standards, but they can also be a major bottleneck in your workflow. When you're trying to ship features quickly, waiting for multiple team members to review your code can be frustrating. The back-and-forth discussions, the scheduling conflicts, and the time it takes to get everyone aligned can stretch what should be a simple review into days or even weeks.

Here's where GitLab Duo with Amazon Q, our new offering that delivers agentic AI throughout the software development lifecycle for AWS customers, comes in to transform your review process. This intelligent, AI-powered solution can perform comprehensive code reviews for you in a fraction of the time it would take your human colleagues. By leveraging advanced agentic AI capabilities, GitLab Duo with Amazon Q streamlines your entire review workflow without sacrificing the quality and thoroughness you need. Think of it as having an always-available, highly skilled reviewer who can instantly analyze your code and provide actionable feedback.

How it works: Launching a code review

So how does GitLab Duo with Amazon Q actually work? Let's say you've just finished working on a feature and created a merge request with multiple code updates. Instead of pinging your teammates and waiting for their availability, you simply enter a quick command in the comment section: "/q review". That's it – just those two words trigger the AI to spring into action.

Once you've entered the command, Amazon Q Service immediately begins analyzing your code changes. You'll see a confirmation that the review is underway, and within moments, the AI is examining every line of your updates, checking for potential issues across multiple dimensions. When the review completes, you receive comprehensive feedback that covers all the bases: bug detection, readability improvements, syntax errors, and adherence to your team's coding standards. The AI doesn't just point out problems, it provides context and suggestions for fixing them, making it easy for you to understand what needs attention and why.

The beauty of this agentic AI approach is that it handles the heavy lifting of code review while you focus on what matters most: building great software. You get the benefits of thorough code reviews — better bug detection, consistent coding standards, and improved code quality — without the time sink. Your deployment times shrink dramatically because you're no longer waiting in review queues, and your entire team becomes more productive.

Why use GitLab Duo with Amazon Q?

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q transforms your development workflow in the following ways:

Lightning-fast code reviews that don't compromise on quality

Consistent application of coding standards across your entire codebase

Immediate feedback that helps you fix issues before they reach production

Reduced deployment times that let you ship features faster

More time for your team to focus on creative problem-solving instead of repetitive reviews

Ready to see this game-changing feature in action? Watch how GitLab Duo with Amazon Q can revolutionize your code review process: