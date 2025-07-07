Accelerate learning with GitLab Duo Agent Platform

At GitLab. we continue to expand our AI capabilities so I often find myself learning and working in new codebases. Whether I'm debugging issues, implementing new features, or onboarding to different projects, understanding system architecture quickly is crucial. But let's be honest — manually tracing through complex communication flows, especially gRPC connections, can eat up hours of productive development time.

This is exactly the type of tedious, yet necessary, work GitLab Duo Agent Platform is designed to handle. Instead of replacing developers, it amplifies our capabilities by automating routine tasks so we can focus on creative problem solving and strategic technical work.

Let me show you how I used Duo Agent Platform to generate comprehensive documentation for a Golang project's gRPC communication flow — and how it transformed hours of code analysis into a few minutes of guided interaction.

You can follow along with this video:

The challenge: Understanding gRPC communication flows

I was working with a project called "Duo Workflow Executor" that communicates with a gRPC server. Rather than spending my afternoon manually tracing through the codebase to understand the communication patterns, I decided to let Duo Agent Platform handle the heavy lifting.

My goal was simple: generate a clear diagram showing how the gRPC communication works, including what payloads are received, what actions are executed, and what responses are sent back.

Working in VS Code with the GitLab Workflow extension installed, I opened the project and crafted a specific prompt for Duo Agent Platform:

"Can you prepare a mermaid diagram that shows the gRPC connection between duo-workflow-service and this project. It should show what this project receives in gRPC payload, and what actions it executes based on the payload, and what it sends back. Study internal/services/runner/runner.go, especially the Run method, and write the mermaid output to a grpc.md file."

Duo Agent Platform didn't just blindly execute my request — it began intelligently gathering context to create a comprehensive execution plan. The platform automatically:

Searched through relevant Go files in the project

Read the specific file I mentioned (runner.go)

Identified additional files that would provide necessary context

Analyzed the codebase structure to understand the gRPC implementation

This contextual awareness is what sets agentic AI tools with great context apart from simple code generation tools. Instead of working in isolation, Duo Agent Platform understands the relationships between different components of your project.

Collaborative refinement

Rather than making assumptions, Duo Agent Platform is designed to keep a human in the loop at critical moments in task execution to deliver better results. In this scenario, the platform paused to ask clarifying questions about the level of detail I wanted.

Agent: "Should I include error handling details in the diagram?"

Me: "Don't focus on error handling. Include all actions. Focus on gRPC payload."

This back-and-forth refinement is crucial. The agent isn't just executing commands — it's working with me to ensure the deliverable meets my specific requirements.

Execution and results

With the clarified requirements, Duo Agent Platform finalized its execution plan and requested confirmation before proceeding. I could have modified the approach at this stage, but the plan was perfectly aligned with what I needed.

The agent then executed each task in sequence, providing real-time progress updates. Within minutes, it had:

Analyzed all relevant files across the project

Created comprehensive documentation with a detailed mermaid diagram

Saved everything to the requested grpc.md file

Included valuable context about outgoing payloads and connection management

The resulting documentation wasn't just a basic diagram — it was thorough, accurate, and immediately useful for understanding the system architecture.

Reviewing the output

Here's the actual mermaid diagram that Duo Agent Platform created, showing the complete gRPC communication flow:

sequenceDiagram participant DWS as duo-workflow-service participant DWE as duo-workflow-executor participant Runner as ExecutionRunner participant ActionExecutor as Action Executor participant FileSystem as File System/Commands Note over DWS, DWE: gRPC Bidirectional Streaming (ExecuteWorkflow) %% Connection Establishment DWE->>DWS: gRPC Connection with Headers Note over DWE, DWS: Headers: authorization (Bearer token)

x-gitlab-authentication-type: oidc

x-gitlab-realm, x-gitlab-global-user-id

x-gitlab-oauth-token, x-gitlab-base-url

x-gitlab-instance-id, x-request-id

x-gitlab-namespace-id, x-gitlab-project-id %% Workflow Start Request DWE->>DWS: ClientEvent{StartWorkflowRequest} Note over DWE, DWS: StartWorkflowRequest:

- ClientVersion

- WorkflowDefinition

- Goal

- WorkflowID

- WorkflowMetadata

- ClientCapabilities[] %% Action Processing Loop loop Action Processing DWS->>DWE: Action Message Note over DWS, DWE: Action Types:

- Action_RunCommand {program, flags[], arguments[]}

- Action_RunGitCommand {command, arguments[], repositoryUrl}

- Action_RunReadFile {filepath}

- Action_RunWriteFile {filepath, contents}

- Action_RunEditFile {filepath, oldString, newString}

- Action_RunHTTPRequest {method, path, body}

- Action_ListDirectory {directory}

- Action_FindFiles {namePattern}

- Action_Grep {searchDirectory, pattern, caseInsensitive}

- Action_NewCheckpoint {}

- Action_RunMCPTool {} DWE->>Runner: Receive Action Runner->>Runner: processWorkflowActions() Runner->>ActionExecutor: executeAction(ctx, action) alt Action_RunCommand ActionExecutor->>FileSystem: Execute Shell Command Note over ActionExecutor, FileSystem: Executes: program + flags + arguments

in basePath directory FileSystem-->>ActionExecutor: Command Output + Exit Code else Action_RunReadFile ActionExecutor->>FileSystem: Read File Note over ActionExecutor, FileSystem: Check gitignore rules

Read file contents FileSystem-->>ActionExecutor: File Contents else Action_RunWriteFile ActionExecutor->>FileSystem: Write File Note over ActionExecutor, FileSystem: Check gitignore rules

Create/overwrite file FileSystem-->>ActionExecutor: Success/Error Message else Action_RunEditFile ActionExecutor->>FileSystem: Edit File Note over ActionExecutor, FileSystem: Read → Replace oldString with newString → Write

Check gitignore rules FileSystem-->>ActionExecutor: Edit Result Message else Action_RunGitCommand ActionExecutor->>FileSystem: Execute Git Command Note over ActionExecutor, FileSystem: Git operations with authentication

Uses provided git config FileSystem-->>ActionExecutor: Git Command Output else Action_RunHTTPRequest ActionExecutor->>DWS: HTTP Request to GitLab API Note over ActionExecutor, DWS: Method: GET/POST/PUT/DELETE

Path: API endpoint

Body: Request payload

Headers: Authorization DWS-->>ActionExecutor: HTTP Response else Action_ListDirectory ActionExecutor->>FileSystem: List Directory Contents Note over ActionExecutor, FileSystem: Respect gitignore rules FileSystem-->>ActionExecutor: Directory Listing else Action_FindFiles ActionExecutor->>FileSystem: Find Files by Pattern Note over ActionExecutor, FileSystem: Recursive search with name pattern

Respect gitignore rules FileSystem-->>ActionExecutor: File Paths List else Action_Grep ActionExecutor->>FileSystem: Search Text Pattern Note over ActionExecutor, FileSystem: Recursive text search

Case sensitive/insensitive option FileSystem-->>ActionExecutor: Search Results else Action_NewCheckpoint/Action_RunMCPTool ActionExecutor->>ActionExecutor: No-op Action Note over ActionExecutor: Returns empty success result end ActionExecutor-->>Runner: Action Result (string) alt Result Size Check Runner->>Runner: Check if result > 4MB Note over Runner: If result exceeds MaxMessageSize (4MB)

Replace with error message about size limit end Runner->>DWE: ActionResponse DWE->>DWS: ClientEvent{ActionResponse} Note over DWE, DWS: ActionResponse:

- RequestID (matches Action.RequestID)

- Response (execution result string) end %% Workflow Completion DWE->>DWS: CloseSend() Note over DWE, DWS: Signal end of workflow execution %% Analytics and Cleanup Runner->>Runner: Send Analytics Event (Finish) DWE->>DWE: Token Revocation (if enabled) DWE->>DWS: Close gRPC Connection

This diagram reveals several important architectural insights that would have taken considerable time to extract manually:

Bidirectional communication: The workflow executor both initiates requests and responds to service actions.

The workflow executor both initiates requests and responds to service actions. Rich payload structure: Each action type has specific parameters and expected responses.

Each action type has specific parameters and expected responses. Multiple integration points: The executor interacts with local filesystem, Git repositories, and GitLab APIs.

The executor interacts with local filesystem, Git repositories, and GitLab APIs. Comprehensive action set: Nine different action types handle everything from file operations to HTTP requests.

Nine different action types handle everything from file operations to HTTP requests. Proper lifecycle management: Clear connection establishment and teardown patterns.

What impressed me most was how the agent automatically included the detailed payload structures for each action type. This level of detail transforms the diagram from a high-level overview into actionable documentation that other developers can immediately use.

Looking ahead

This demonstration represents just one use case for GitLab Duo Agent Platform. The same contextual understanding and collaborative approach that made documentation generation seamless can be applied to:

Code reviews: Agents can analyze merge requests with full project context

Agents can analyze merge requests with full project context Testing: Generate comprehensive test suites based on actual usage patterns

Generate comprehensive test suites based on actual usage patterns Debugging: Trace issues across multiple services and components

Trace issues across multiple services and components Security scanning: Identify vulnerabilities with understanding of your specific architecture

Identify vulnerabilities with understanding of your specific architecture CI/CD optimization: Improve pipeline performance based on historical data

GitLab Duo Agent Platform will enter public beta soon so join the wait list today.

Stay tuned to the GitLab Blog and social channels for additional updates. GitLab Duo Agent Platform is evolving rapidly with specialized agents, custom workflows, and community-driven extensions on the roadmap.

