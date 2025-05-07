Agentic AI guides and resources

Defining agentic AI

Agentic AI is a type of artificial intelligence that leverages advanced language models and natural language processing to take independent action. Unlike traditional generative AI tools that require constant human direction, these systems can understand requests, make decisions, and execute multi-step plans to achieve goals. They tackle complex tasks by breaking them into manageable steps and employ adaptive learning to modify their approach when facing challenges.

Implementing effective guardrails for AI agents: Discover essential security guardrails for AI agents in DevSecOps, from compliance controls and infrastructure protection to user access management.

GitLab Duo + Amazon Q: Transform ideas into code in minutes: The new GitLab Duo with Amazon Q integration analyzes your issue descriptions and automatically generates complete working code solutions, accelerating development workflows.

Accelerate code reviews with GitLab Duo and Amazon Q: Use AI-powered agents to optimize code reviews by automatically analyzing merge requests and providing comprehensive feedback on bugs, readability, and coding standards.

Speed up code reviews: Let AI handle the feedback implementation: Discover how GitLab Duo with Amazon Q automates the implementation of code review feedback through AI, transforming a time-consuming manual process into a streamlined workflow.

