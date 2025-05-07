Agentic AI guides and resources

Published on: May 7, 2025
Agentic AI is a type of artificial intelligence that leverages advanced language models and natural language processing to take independent action. Unlike traditional generative AI tools that require constant human direction, these systems can understand requests, make decisions, and execute multi-step plans to achieve goals. They tackle complex tasks by breaking them into manageable steps and employ adaptive learning to modify their approach when facing challenges.
Watch GitLab Duo with Amazon Q in action:
Click on the image to start a tour of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q:
Watch GitLab Duo Workflow in action:
Click on the image to start a tour of GitLab Duo Workflow:
Refactoring JavaScript to TypeScript with GitLab Duo Workflow
Automating tedious coding tasks with GitLab Duo Workflow: See how agentic AI can reduce time spent on repetitive tasks, freeing you up to focus on developing innovative solutions and shipping the next big thing.
Use GitLab Duo Workflow to improve application quality assurance: Learn step-by-step how to add unit tests to a Java application using agentic AI (includes a video tutorial).
Solving complex challenges with GitLab Duo Workflow: Learn how a member of the GitLab Customer Success Management team uses agentic AI for real-world problem-solving, including addressing Helm chart limits in the package registry.
