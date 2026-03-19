Agentic code reviews for $0.25 each

Code review has become the bottleneck nobody budgeted for. Developers are shipping faster than ever with AI assistance, but the review queue hasn't kept up. Code review times have jumped 91% on teams using AI coding tools. The median engineer at a large company waits 13 hours just to get a pull request merged, and 44% of engineering team now say slow code reviews are their single biggest delivery blocker.

The industry is responding with AI-powered review tools, but most come with a catch: unpredictable, token-based pricing that makes it hard to turn them on everywhere. Some of the new ones cost as much as $15 to $25 per review depending on the size and complexity of the change. At that price, teams ration reviews to high-priority changes and the queue stays long.

Code Review Flow, an agentic AI capability within GitLab Duo Agent Platform, costs $0.25 per review. Flat rate. Every merge request, every project, every time.

How it works

When a merge request is opened, Code Review Flow automatically runs a multi-step review: scanning changes, exploring relevant repository context, checking against your pipeline, security findings, and compliance requirements, then generating structured inline feedback.

The result is a review grounded in what's actually happening in your project, not just what changed in the diff. And because it runs inside GitLab, you get something standalone tools can't offer: hundreds of reviews running in parallel across your entire organization, not one at a time in one engineer's IDE.

See Code Review in action with this demo:

Simple math, real savings

Each review costs 0.25 GitLab Credits ($0.25 at list pricing). Four reviews, one credit. Whether your team merges 500 MRs a month or 50,000, the math is the same.

No token estimation. No bill surprises based on merge request complexity. Just a flat cost per review that you can forecast in a spreadsheet.

For context: If a manual code review takes roughly 15 minutes of a senior engineer's time, that's about $25 in engineering cost. At $0.25 per automated review, that's a 99% reduction in per-review cost. And because reviews run in parallel rather than sitting in a queue, you're not just saving money. You're getting merge requests unblocked in minutes instead of hours.

Why flat-rate changes the game

At variable pricing, teams pick and choose which MRs get AI review. At $0.25, you stop choosing. You turn it on for everything.

Every MR, every project. Set Code Review Flow to trigger automatically on every merge request. Let the agent handle the queue while your engineers focus on architecture and mentorship.

Consistent standards at scale. Define custom merge review instructions per project. One project uses the built-in flow. Another uses Claude Code or Codex. A third runs a custom agent. All of it runs in parallel, each aligned to its own guardrails, all visible in one place.

Unblock the review queue. The bottleneck in modern software delivery isn't writing code — it's waiting for someone to review it. Flat-rate, parallel AI review turns a days-long queue into a minutes-long process.

New to GitLab Credits? GitLab Credits are the unit of consumption for Duo Agent Platform usage. 1 Credit = $1. Learn more about how GitLab Credits work.

Get started today

The $0.25 flat-rate pricing for Agentic Code Review is available now if you’re using GitLab Duo Agent Platform on GitLab.com, Dedicated, or on self-managed instances running 18.8.4 or later.