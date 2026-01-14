AI Catalog: Discover, create, and share agents and flows

Welcome to Part 5 of our eight-part guide, Getting started with GitLab Duo Agent Platform, where you'll master building and deploying AI agents and workflows within your development lifecycle. Follow tutorials that take you from your first interaction to production-ready automation workflows with full customization.
The AI Catalog is a central repository for discovering, creating, and sharing agents and flows across your organization. It promotes consistency, reusability, and collaboration by enabling teams to leverage pre-built solutions and best practices.
What you can do:
Discover: Browse agents and flows created by GitLab and the community.
Create: Create and maintain custom agents and flows in a single interface.
Enable: Enable agents and flows at your top-level group level, then use them in your projects.
Share: Publish your agents and flows for others to use (Public or Private).
Duplicate: Copy and customize existing agents and flows.
Accessing and working with the AI Catalog
Navigate to Explore → AI Catalog.
The catalog currently provides two types:
Agents — Custom agents for on-demand, interactive, or context-specific tasks.
Flows — Custom flows for repeatable, multi-step automations, orchestrating a team of agents.
When creating agents or flows, you can choose between Private and Public visibility to control who can access and use them.
Private:
Can be viewed only by members of the managing project who have at least the Developer role, or by users with the Owner role for the top-level group.
Cannot be enabled in other projects.
Useful for team-specific or sensitive workflows.
Public:
Viewable by anyone on the instance.
Can be enabled in any project that meets prerequisites.
Appears in AI Catalog for discovery.
Best practices for sharing
When publishing agents and flows to the AI Catalog, follow these guidelines:
Naming:
Use clear, descriptive names (e.g., security-code-review, api-documentation-generator).
Avoid generic names like agent1 or my-flow.
Include the purpose in the name when possible.
Documentation:
Provide a clear description of what the agent or flow does.
Include use cases and examples.
Document any prerequisites or dependencies.
Quality:
Test thoroughly before publishing.
Ensure the agent or flow solves a real problem.
Keep it maintainable and well-documented.
Consider edge cases and error handling.
Visibility decisions:
Start with Private to test with your team.
Move to Public once validated and documented.
Only publish if it provides value to others.
Consider the audience and use cases.
Understanding versioning
Custom agents and flows in the AI Catalog maintain a version history to track changes.
How versioning works:
GitLab automatically creates a new version when you update an agent's system prompt or modify a flow's configuration.
Versions use semantic versioning (e.g., 1.0.0, 1.1.0).
GitLab manages semantic versioning automatically — updates always increment the minor version.
Versions are immutable, ensuring consistent behavior.
Version pinning:
When you enable an agent or flow:
In a group: GitLab pins it to the latest version.
In a project: GitLab pins it to the same version as your top-level group.
This means:
Your projects use a fixed, stable version of the agent or flow.
Updates in the AI Catalog don't automatically affect your configuration.
You must opt-in to update to new versions — updates are never automatic.
You maintain full control over when to adopt new versions.
Viewing versions:
Navigate to Automate → Agents or Automate → Flows.
Select the agent or flow to view its version on the right side in the About section.
Updating to the latest version
When a new version of an agent or flow is available in the AI Catalog, you can update your projects to use it.
Navigate to Automate → Agents or Automate → Flows.
Click the agent or flow you want to update.
Click the Update button (appears when a newer version is available).
Review the changes in the new version.
Confirm the update to pin your project to the latest version.
What's next?
You now understand how to discover, create, and share agents and flows through the AI Catalog. Next, in Part 6, learn how to monitor agent and flow activity through sessions, set up event-driven triggers, and manage your AI workflows.