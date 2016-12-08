Expanding our Enterprise offering: Announcing GitLab Enterprise Edition Premium

Insights for the future of software development
Published on December 8, 2016
4 min read
We've added a new enterprise plan, GitLab Enterprise Edition Premium
Today we are announcing the addition of a new enterprise plan, GitLab Enterprise Edition Premium. GitLab Enterprise Edition (EE) Premium was built for global organizations who need a solution for remote teams, premium support, High Availability, and advanced workflow controls. GitLab EE Premium builds on top of our base enterprise plan and offers the following additional features:
GitLab EE Premium ensures your team has the tools and support they need today
as well as in the future. Premium features are features that
replace other products typically used within organizations. Take a look at some
of the premium features we are considering on our direction page.
GitLab EE Premium is now available for purchase for $199 per user per year.
Previously, we offered one enterprise plan for $39 per user/per year and a number of additional enterprise products you could purchase for $99 per product/per user/per year. Now, the products and services we used to offer as additional purchases will be bundled into GitLab EE Premium. The only change to the former GitLab Enterprise Edition is the name. Its features and price will be exactly the same. This plan has simply been renamed to GitLab Enterprise Edition Starter.
We are also improving our Premium Support offering to speed up our non-emergency SLA from next-day responses to a 4-hour response time. This faster response time means that we will no longer offer a dedicated service engineer. While dedicated resources can potentially offer more personalized service, they limit our ability to get back to you as quickly as possible. We know your team’s time is sensitive so we chose to optimize for faster response times.
There are a few reasons:
We want all of our customers to have the best experience with our products so we are offering all enterprise customers a 25% discount for early renewal until January 31st, 2017. If you've purchased an EE product we'll upgrade your plan to EE Premium so you can try the additional products and services for FREE until your contract renewal. For customers with two or more of the EE products, we will include the additional products and services, update your contract to reflect the new EE Premium price of $199/per user, and give you money back (to refund the difference between your bill with multiple EE products and the new EE Premium price).
