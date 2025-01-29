Automating cybersecurity threat detections with GitLab CI/CD

Published on: January 29, 2025
Discover how GUARD automates cybersecurity threat detections through the use of GitLab CI/CD and how it ensures high-quality detections.
This blog post is the second post in a series about GitLab Universal Automated Response and Detection (GUARD).
Writing and deploying security threat detections in an organization’s security information event management platform (SIEM) is a critical component of a successful cybersecurity program. Moving from manual detection engineering to a fully automated process by implementing Detections as Code (DaC) ensures detection consistency, quality, auditing, and automated testing. At GitLab, we’ve embedded DaC capabilities into GUARD, our fully automated detection and response framework.
The Signals Engineering and SIRT team at GitLab share the responsibility to create, update, and decommission threat detections in our SIEM. Maintaining a single source of truth for detections is critical to ensure detection consistency and quality standards are met. Our teams made the conscious decision to abstract the detection creation process from our SIEM, improving our issue tracking, consistency, roll-back process, and metrics. Additionally, conducting pre-commit detection tests outside of our SIEM ensured that newly created detections didn’t introduce overly false positive heavy alerts, which would require tuning or disablement while the alert was fixed.
To address these challenges, we developed an efficient workflow using GitLab CI/CD, resulting in a streamlined and secure SIEM detection deployment process.
1. Detections stored in JSON format in a GitLab project
GitLab uses the JSON format for our threat detections. The template includes essential information such as SIEM query logic, detection title, and description along with runbook page link, MITRE tactic and technique related to the detection, and other necessary details.
2. Initiating merge requests
When a GitLab team member intends to create a new threat detection, update an existing one, or delete a current detection, they initiate the process by submitting a merge request (MR) in the DaC project containing the detection JSON template. Creating the MR automatically triggers a CI/CD pipeline.
3. Automated validation with CI/CD jobs
Each MR contains a number of automated checks via GitLab CI/CD:
4. Peer review and approval
When a detection MR job completes successfully, a peer review is required to review and confirm the MR meets required quality and content standards before the detection MR can be merged. Merge request approval rules are used to trigger the peer review process.
5. Merge and final deployment
After the MR is approved, it is merged into the main branch. As part of the CI/CD pipeline, an automated job executes a SIEM API command in order to perform two tasks:
Note: The necessary credentials for these actions are securely stored in CI/CD variables to ensure the process remains confidential and secure.
Below is a template GitLab CI/CD
gitlab-ci.yml configuration file for a DaC pipeline:
# --------------------------------------------------------------------------- #
# GitLab CI/CD Pipeline for SIEM Detection Management
# --------------------------------------------------------------------------- #
image: python:3.12
# --------------------------------------------------------------------------- #
# Global Configuration
# --------------------------------------------------------------------------- #
before_script:
- apt-get update && apt-get install -y jq
- pip install --upgrade pip
- pip install -r requirements.txt
# --------------------------------------------------------------------------- #
stages:
- fetch
- test
- process
- upload
# --------------------------------------------------------------------------- #
# Fetch Stage
# --------------------------------------------------------------------------- #
fetch_changed_files:
stage: fetch
Script:
- echo "Fetching changed files..."
- git branch
- git fetch origin $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH:$CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH --depth 2000
- |
if [[ "$CI_COMMIT_BRANCH" == "$CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH" ]]; then
git diff --name-status HEAD^1...HEAD > changed-files-temp.txt
else
git fetch origin $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH:$CI_COMMIT_BRANCH --depth 2000
git diff --name-status ${CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH}...${CI_COMMIT_SHA} > changed-files-temp.txt
fi
- grep -E '\.json$' changed-files-temp.txt > changed-files.txt || true
- flake8 .
- pytest
artifacts:
paths:
- changed-files.txt
expose_as: 'changed_files'
# --------------------------------------------------------------------------- #
# Test Stage
# --------------------------------------------------------------------------- #
flake8:
stage: test
script:
- echo "Running Flake8 for linting..."
- flake8 .
pytest:
stage: test
script:
- echo "Running Pytest for unit tests..."
- pytest
artifacts:
when: always
reports:
junit: report.xml
# --------------------------------------------------------------------------- #
# Process Stage
# --------------------------------------------------------------------------- #
process_files:
stage: process
script:
- echo "Processing changed files..."
- git clone --depth 2000 --branch $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH $CI_REPOSITORY_URL
- mkdir -p modified_rules delete_file new_file
- python3 move-files.py -x changed-files.txt
- python3 check-alerts-format.py
artifacts:
paths:
- modified_rules
- delete_file
- new_file
# --------------------------------------------------------------------------- #
# Upload Stage
# --------------------------------------------------------------------------- #
update_rules:
stage: upload
script:
- echo "Uploading updated rules and lookup tables..."
- git fetch origin $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH:$CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH --depth 2000
- git clone --depth 2000 --branch $CI_DEFAULT_BRANCH $CI_REPOSITORY_URL
- python3 update-rules.py
- python3 update-exceptions.py
- python3 create_ttps_layers.py
rules:
- if: $CI_COMMIT_BRANCH == "main" && $CI_PIPELINE_SOURCE != "schedule"
changes:
- detections/**/*
- exceptions/**/*
The diagram below illustrates the workflow of the CI/CD process described above.
Automating our detections lifecycle through a DaC CI/CD-powered workflow introduces numerous benefits to our threat detection deployment process:
Using GitLab CI/CD and a "least privilege" policy has made our SIEM detection and alert management easier and more secure. Automation has improved efficiency and reduced risks, providing a helpful example for others wanting to improve their security and compliance. You can try this tutorial by signing up for a free 60-day trial of GitLab Ultimate.
