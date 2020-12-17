Automation check-in and rate limit changes on GitLab.com

Published on: December 17, 2020
GitLab is making some changes to our rate limits on GitLab.com starting in January 2021.
As the end of the year approaches, now is a good time to check in on your custom automations with GitLab.com ahead of a few changes we're planning to make to rate limits in the New Year. On January 18, 2021, we will be adding additional rate limits on GitLab.com activity:
We have this information recorded in our documentation under GitLab.com-specific rate limits. These limits apply to all HTTP requests made to GitLab.com, which could be from:
We expect the limits will only apply to automated traffic, rather than individual people using the site through a browser. This means that automation customers should handle rate-limit responses by using the headers we mention in the documentation.
When a request is blocked due to rate limiting, GitLab will return a status
code of 429, along with a
Retry-After header indicating the number of
seconds remaining until the current limit expires.
If you have automation that does not currently process a 429 response, and you use GitLab.com heavily, we recommend updating it for this case.
Beyond this situation, the majority of users will not need to do anything. If we notice that your traffic exceeds these limits, we may try to contact you directly. If the traffic is unauthenticated, we may not be able to do so.
We are always looking to improve the stability and availability of GitLab.com.
In the future we aim to refine these limits as the usage of GitLab.com changes, which may involve introducing more specific limits, or reducing the existing limits. If API clients ensure that they process the retry headers correctly, as above, then they can handle any changes in these limits gracefully.
