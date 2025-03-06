Beautifying our UI: Enhancing GitLab's deployment experience

Published on: March 6, 2025
7 min read
Go inside our innovative approach to improving our user interface, including pairing product designers and frontend engineers to make usability improvements across the platform.
At GitLab, we’ve implemented an innovative approach to improving our experience called Beautifying our UI. This unique initiative pairs one product designer with a frontend engineer for a milestone or two, and empowers them to make self-directed usability improvements across the platform. Ultimately, this helps build a more polished product experience, as these pairs can quickly address pain points, refine interactions, and deliver thoughtful improvements that make the platform more efficient and enjoyable to use.
In this iteration, Anna Vovchenko and I decided to focus on the continuous deployment (CD) area of the product. Here is how we did it and what we learned.
As this was our second round going through the process, we wanted to make several small adjustments that in the end helped us deliver even more quality improvements to the product. These process improvements included:
These refinements maintained the initiative's core strength of direct designer-engineer collaboration, while adding structure that helped our pair work more effectively.
During the two milestones, our pairing implemented several significant improvements that enhance the user experience across the CD space. Here's a look at what we accomplished:
One of the larger changes made during this cycle of "Beautifying our UI" was a redesigned Environment List page to make deployment information more accessible. Previously, users had to click through collapsible sections to view crucial deployment details, and viewing important details at a glance was difficult. Now, this information is immediately visible, bringing the most important deployment information to the forefront where users need it.
Before: The original design relied on collapsible sections, requiring users to click to reveal deployment information. This meant that users couldn't immediately see the status of their deployments, making it harder to quickly assess the state of their environments.
After: The new design surfaces critical deployment information directly in the list view, including:
This redesign eliminates the need for extra clicks and gives users immediate visibility into their deployment and environment statuses. The new layout maintains a clean interface while presenting more actionable information upfront.
Another larger enhancement was made to our deploy keys interface to improve searchability while maintaining performance. This change addresses a critical user need for quickly finding specific deploy keys in large repositories, which was broken when pagination was introduced earlier last year.
Before: The previous interface displayed deploy keys in a paginated list without a dedicated search function. While pagination helped with performance when handling thousands of keys, users had lost the ability to quickly search through their deploy keys using the browser search functionality, forcing them to manually scan through multiple pages.
After: The new design introduces a dedicated search field at the top of the deploy keys list, allowing users to:
This improvement strikes the right balance between performance and usability, especially beneficial for teams managing numerous deploy keys across multiple projects.
We made significant improvements to the Kubernetes agent experience by simplifying the registration process and providing better visibility into agent status. These enhancements work together to create a smoother onboarding experience for teams getting started.
Our first area of focus was streamlining how users register agents when they have configuration files ready to use. Previously, this process had several pain points that we wanted to address.
Before:
After:
Next, we turned our attention to making the agent registration modal more intuitive. The previous design created some confusion that we wanted to resolve.
Before:
After:
These improvements make it immediately clear which agents need attention and provide a straightforward path to register new agents. The reorganized interface better supports both new users setting up their first agent and experienced users managing multiple agents.
While working on major interface improvements, we also addressed several focused usability issues that significantly improve the day-to-day experience:
The success of these improvements demonstrates the value of empowering our teams to make direct, meaningful changes to our experience. Beyond the product enhancements, one of the most valuable outcomes has been the strengthened relationship between our Frontend and Design teams. Working together closely on these improvements has fostered better understanding of each other's perspectives, workflows, and constraints, leading to more effective collaboration.
This deepened partnership has created a foundation for even better collaboration in our regular workflow, as team members now have stronger working relationships and shared understanding of each other's domains. We're excited to continue this initiative in future iterations, not just for the product improvements it generates, but also for its role in building stronger, more cohesive teams.
Follow along with the "Beautifying our UI" project as we continue to make improvements to GitLab.
