Best practices to set up organizational hierarchies that scale

Published on: July 22, 2024
6 min read
Learn how to model organizational hierarchy in GitLab. Create structures with clear lines of communication, strategic alignment, and more, while following Agile principles.
Maximizing the benefits of your GitLab subscription begins with an effective organizational setup. Here’s a straightforward guide to configuring your group, subgroup, and project structure to enhance your GitLab experience.
Groups and projects allow you to model your organizational hierarchy, enabling advanced permissions management and “team of teams” planning. Use groups and subgroups for strategic planning and configuration management that cascades into subgroups and projects lower in the hierarchy.
Beyond this, you can also model your value streams, enhancing project management and collaboration across your organization.
Project level (team level)
Subgroup level (team of teams)
Group level (team of team of teams)
By structuring your organization with GitLab, you parallel your chosen Agile methodology, which can help you apply Agile principles more naturally across your projects. This structure promotes clear lines of communication, efficient resource management, and strategic alignment, all while maintaining the flexibility and responsiveness inherent to Agile methodologies.
One of GitLab's powerful features is its inheritance model, which allows settings, permissions, and configurations made at higher levels to automatically apply to lower levels within the hierarchy. Conversely, data at lower levels is instinctively available at higher levels in the structure. With the inheritance model, you gain visibility across your entire portfolio from within higher-level groups while providing distinct locations lower in the hierarchy for individual teams to manage their work.
Examples:
These tips not only streamline administrative overhead but also reinforce security and compliance by ensuring that changes at the higher level consistently propagate downwards.
When setting up your GitLab organizational hierarchy, we recommend the following options depending on your organization's needs. Self-managed customers have the option to omit the "Company Name" root group layer, as this extra level of organization is not necessary for self-managed deployments. This flexibility ensures that your GitLab setup is tailored to your specific organizational structure and deployment preferences.
This option is ideal for complex permission structures or large organizations needing efficient project sharing across numerous users.
Organizational Group
Development Group
This option is best for smaller organizations with less complex access requirements. Users are added individually to the divisional groups, subgroups, or projects as access is required. This provides direct control over project management and operational visibility.
Milestones and iterations
Data management
Template creation
Labels
Implementing the right structure in GitLab not only streamlines the management of your software projects but also enhances the visibility across different levels of your organization, ensuring that everyone from the top management to individual contributors has the information they need to make informed decisions.
