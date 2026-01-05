Building trust in agentic tools: What we learned from our users

Published on: January 5, 2026
6 min read
Discover how trust in AI agents is developed from small, positive micro-inflection points, not big breakthroughs.
As AI agents become increasingly sophisticated partners in software development, a critical question emerges: How do we build lasting trust between humans and these autonomous systems? Recent research from GitLab's UX Research team reveals that trust in AI agents isn't built through dramatic breakthroughs, but rather through countless small interactions called inflection points that accumulate over time to create confidence and reliability.
Our comprehensive study of 13 agentic tool users from companies of different sizes identified that adoption happens through "micro-inflection points," subtle design choices and interaction patterns that gradually build the trust needed for developers to rely on AI agents in their daily workflows. These findings offer crucial insights for organizations implementing AI agents in their DevSecOps processes.
Traditional software tools earn trust through predictable behavior and consistent performance. AI agents, however, operate with a degree of autonomy that introduces uncertainty. Our research shows that users don't commit to AI tools through single "aha" moments. Instead, they develop trust through accumulated positive micro-interactions that demonstrate the agent understands their context, respects their guardrails, and enhances rather than disrupts their workflows.
This incremental trust-building is especially critical in DevSecOps environments where mistakes can impact production systems, customer data, and business operations. Each small interaction either reinforces or erodes the foundation of trust necessary for productive human-AI collaboration.
Our research identified four key categories of micro-inflection points that build user trust:
Trust begins with safety. Users need confidence that AI agents won't cause irreversible damage to their systems. Essential safeguards include:
Users can't trust what they can't understand. Effective AI agents maintain visibility through:
This transparency transforms AI agents from mysterious black boxes into comprehensible partners whose logic users can follow and verify.
Nothing erodes trust faster than having to repeatedly teach an AI agent the same information. Trust-building agents demonstrate memory through:
Our research participants consistently highlighted frustration with tools that couldn't remember basic preferences, forcing them to provide the same guidance repeatedly.
Trust emerges when AI agents proactively support user workflows. Agents could support the user in the following ways:
These anticipatory capabilities transform AI agents from reactive tools into proactive partners that reduce cognitive load and streamline development processes.
For organizations deploying AI agents, our research suggests several practical implementations:
Our findings reveal that trust in AI agents follows a compound growth pattern. Each positive micro-interaction makes users slightly more willing to rely on the agent for the next task. Over time, these small trust deposits accumulate into deep confidence that transforms AI agents from experimental tools into essential development partners.
This trust-building process is delicate – a single significant failure can erase weeks of accumulated confidence. That's why consistency in these micro-inflection points is crucial. Every interaction matters.
Supporting these micro-inflection points is a cornerstone of having software teams and their AI agents collaborate at enterprise scale with intelligent orchestration.
Building trust in AI agents requires intentional design focused on user needs and concerns.
Organizations implementing agentic tools should:
Whether you're exploring agents for the first time or looking to optimize your existing implementations, we believe that understanding and designing for trust is the key to successful adoption. Let's build that future together!
