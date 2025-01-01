Use AI-powered agents to optimize code reviews by automatically analyzing merge requests and providing comprehensive feedback on bugs, readability, and coding standards.
Our new Duo Chat experience, currently an experimental release, helps developers onboard to projects, understand assignments, implement changes, and more.
Learn how large language models work, their applications, and their impact on the DevSecOps world.
Learn how we used our autonomous AI agent, which sits in your development environment, to convert a real-world JavaScript application to TypeScript.
Learn everything you need to know about agentic AI, including what it is, how it works, why it levels up your DevSecOps environment, and best practices for implementation.
See how agentic AI can reduce time spent on repetitive tasks, freeing you up to focus on developing innovative solutions and shipping the next big thing.
The new GitLab Duo with Amazon Q integration analyzes your issue descriptions and automatically generates complete working code solutions, accelerating development workflows.
Learn how a member of the GitLab Customer Success Management team uses agentic AI for real-world problem-solving, including addressing Helm chart limits in the package registry.
