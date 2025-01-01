BlogAI/ML

Browse articles from AI/ML

Speed up code reviews: Let AI handle the feedback implementation

Discover how GitLab Duo with Amazon Q automates the implementation of code review feedback through AI, transforming a time-consuming manual process into a streamlined workflow.
Author: Cesar SaavedraRead Post

Recent posts

AI/ML

Accelerate code reviews with GitLab Duo and Amazon Q

Use AI-powered agents to optimize code reviews by automatically analyzing merge requests and providing comprehensive feedback on bugs, readability, and coding standards.

AI/ML

GitLab Duo Chat gets agentic AI makeover

Our new Duo Chat experience, currently an experimental release, helps developers onboard to projects, understand assignments, implement changes, and more.

AI/ML

What is a large language model (LLM)?

Learn how large language models work, their applications, and their impact on the DevSecOps world.

AI/ML

Refactoring JavaScript to TypeScript with GitLab Duo Workflow

Learn how we used our autonomous AI agent, which sits in your development environment, to convert a real-world JavaScript application to TypeScript.

AI/ML

Agentic AI guides and resources

Learn everything you need to know about agentic AI, including what it is, how it works, why it levels up your DevSecOps environment, and best practices for implementation.

AI/ML

Automate tedious coding tasks with GitLab Duo Workflow

See how agentic AI can reduce time spent on repetitive tasks, freeing you up to focus on developing innovative solutions and shipping the next big thing.

AI/ML

GitLab Duo + Amazon Q: Transform ideas into code in minutes

The new GitLab Duo with Amazon Q integration analyzes your issue descriptions and automatically generates complete working code solutions, accelerating development workflows.

AI/ML

Solving complex challenges with GitLab Duo Workflow

Learn how a member of the GitLab Customer Success Management team uses agentic AI for real-world problem-solving, including addressing Helm chart limits in the package registry.

AI/ML

GitLab Duo with Amazon Q: Agentic AI optimized for AWS generally available

The comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform combined with the deepest set of cloud computing capabilities speeds dev cycles, increases automation, and improves code quality.

Ready to get started?

See what your team could do with a unified DevSecOps Platform

Get free trial

Find out which plan works best for your team

Learn about pricing

Learn about what GitLab can do for your team

Talk to an expert