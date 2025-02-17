Certificate-based Kubernetes integration sunsetting on GitLab.com

Published on: February 17, 2025
Learn how to check if you are impacted by the sunsetting in May 2026 and the steps needed to migrate to our proposed alternatives, including the GitLab agent for Kubernetes.
Note: In a previously published version of this article, we stated that the certificate-based Kubernetes integration would be sunset in GitLab 18.0 in May 2025. That timeline has been extended to GitLab 19.0, planned for May 2026. See the deprecation notice for details.
The certificate-based Kubernetes integration was deprecated in GitLab November 2021, and is available on GitLab.com only to previous users. In May 2026, the integration will sunset on GitLab.com and will stop working. Customers often use the integration to deploy applications to production and non-production environments. As a result, failure to migrate to other options could cause a critical incident in your application delivery pipelines. This post outlines the alternative features that GitLab offers, points out how you can identify the potential impact on your GitLab.com groups and projects, and offers links to the GitLab documentation to learn more about the necessary migration steps.
The GitLab agent for Kubernetes represents a significant advancement over the certificate-based integration, offering enhanced security, reliability, and functionality. Here are the key benefits of migrating to the agent-based approach:
If you haven't tried the GitLab Agent for Kubernetes yet, we strongly recommend going through the getting started guides. These guides will walk you through the basic setup and help you understand how the agent works in your environment. The hands-on experience will help make the migration process smoother.
We implemented a dedicated API endpoint to query all the certificate-based clusters within a GitLab group hierarchy. We recommend starting with this API to see if you have any clusters that need to be migrated.
Once you identify the clusters, you should:
The legacy certificate-based integration works using GitLab CI/CD. Because the agent seamlessly integrates with GitLab CI/CD pipelines, you can use it to replace the certificate-based integration with relatively little effort. The agent-based CI/CD integration offers several improvements over the certificate-based approach:
At a high level, there are three steps to migrating your existing CI/CD pipelines:
You can read more about migrating Kubernetes deployments in general or about the agent CI/CD integration in the documentation.
Auto DevOps is a set of CI/CD templates that are often customized by users. With Auto DevOps, you can automatically configure your CI/CD pipelines to build, test, and deploy your applications based on best practices. It's commonly used with the certificate-based integration for deploying applications to Kubernetes clusters.
If you use Auto DevOps and you rely on the certificate-based integration, you need to transition to the agent-based deployment mechanism. The migration process is straightforward:
KUBE_CONTEXT environment variable to select an agent.
You can read more about using Auto DevOps with the agent for Kubernetes in the documentation.
With GitLab-managed clusters, GitLab automatically creates and manages Kubernetes resources for your projects. When you allow GitLab to manage your cluster, it creates RBAC resources like a Namespace and ServiceAccount.
If you use GitLab-managed clusters, you should transition to GitLab-managed Kubernetes resources, which offers a more flexible and secure approach to cluster management.
To migrate:
You can read more about GitLab-managed Kubernetes resources in the documentation.
If you created Kubernetes clusters through the GitLab integration with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) or Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), these clusters were provisioned in your respective cloud provider accounts. After the certificate-based integration is removed:
To view cluster information within GitLab:
This change only affects how you interact with the clusters through GitLab – it does not impact the clusters' operation or availability in your cloud provider accounts.
You should still migrate your deployment setups as described above.
To minimize the impact to you and your infrastructure, you should follow these steps:
The migration to the GitLab agent for Kubernetes represents a significant improvement in how GitLab interacts with Kubernetes clusters. While the migration requires careful planning and execution, the benefits in terms of security, reliability, and functionality make it a worthwhile investment for your DevSecOps infrastructure.
