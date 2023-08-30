Bookmark these changes: URL structure updates coming in GitLab 17.0

Over the next few releases GitLab will be making some changes to our URL structure. They mainly affect settings pages, but we're cleaning up a few other URLs as well. The URL structure represents the site map, and it should be both predictable and consistent. Over the years, page titles have begun to deviate from their original designation and these changes aim to rectify that. You can see the full effect of these changes in the tables below.

We will be adding these as 301 redirects over the next few months, with a plan to remove the old routes entirely in our 17.0 release in May 2024. If you have any of these pages bookmarked, or rely on these URLs, they will continue to work up until the removal in 17.0.

Please share your feedback on this change in the feedback issue.

Here are the page URL updates for projects and user settings.

Project

Sidebar Current Path New Path Analyze / Contributor statistics /-/ graphs / /-/ contributor_statistics / Code / Repository graph /-/ network / /-/ repository_graph / Code / Locked files / path_locks /-/locked_files Monitor / Alerts /-/ alert_management /-/ alerts Settings / Webhooks /-/ hooks /-/ settings/webhooks Settings / Monitor /-/settings/ operations /-/settings/ monitor

User settings