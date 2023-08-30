BlogNewsBookmark these changes: URL structure updates coming in GitLab 17.0

Bookmark these changes: URL structure updates coming in GitLab 17.0

An overview of project and user settings URL changes, including deprecations and redirects, that will happen in 17.0.

Christen Dybenko

Over the next few releases GitLab will be making some changes to our URL structure. They mainly affect settings pages, but we're cleaning up a few other URLs as well. The URL structure represents the site map, and it should be both predictable and consistent. Over the years, page titles have begun to deviate from their original designation and these changes aim to rectify that. You can see the full effect of these changes in the tables below.

We will be adding these as 301 redirects over the next few months, with a plan to remove the old routes entirely in our 17.0 release in May 2024. If you have any of these pages bookmarked, or rely on these URLs, they will continue to work up until the removal in 17.0.

Please share your feedback on this change in the feedback issue.

Page URL updates

Here are the page URL updates for projects and user settings.

Project

Sidebar Current Path New Path
Analyze / Contributor statistics /-/graphs/ /-/contributor_statistics/
Code / Repository graph /-/network/ /-/repository_graph/
Code / Locked files /path_locks /-/locked_files
Monitor / Alerts /-/alert_management /-/alerts
Settings / Webhooks /-/hooks /-/settings/webhooks
Settings / Monitor /-/settings/operations /-/settings/monitor

User settings

Sidebar Current Path New Path
↳ Profile		 /-/profile /-/user_settings/profile
↳ Account		 /-/profile/account /-/user_settings/account
↳ Applications		 /-/profile/applications /-/user_settings/applications
↳ Chat		 /-/profile/chat_names /-/user_settings/chat
↳ Personal access tokens		 /-/profile/personal_access_tokens /-/user_settings/personal_access_tokens
↳ Emails		 /-/profile/emails /-/user_settings/emails
↳ Password		 /-/profile/password/edit /-/user_settings/password/edit
↳ Notifications		 /-/profile/notifications /-/user_settings/notifications
↳ SSH keys		 /-/profile/keys /-/user_settings/ssh_keys
↳ GPG keys		 /-/profile/gpg_keys /-/user_settings/gpg_keys
↳ Preferences		 /-/profile/preferences /-/user_settings/preferences
↳ Active sessions		 /-/profile/active_sessions /-/user_settings/active_sessions
↳ Authentication log		 /-/profile/audit_log /-/user_settings/authentication_log
↳ Usage quotas		 /-/profile/usage_quotas /-/user_settings/usage_quotas

We want to hear from you

Enjoyed reading this blog post or have questions or feedback? Share your thoughts by creating a new topic in the GitLab community forum.

