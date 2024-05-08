CI/CD Catalog goes GA: No more building pipelines from scratch

Published on: May 8, 2024
The CI/CD Catalog becomes generally available in GitLab 17.0. Get to know the capabilities for discovering and sharing pipeline building blocks to help standardize and scale pipelines.
GitLab's CI/CD Catalog becomes generally available in 17.0 (May 16, 2024), enabling all GitLab users to discover, reuse, and contribute CI/CD components easily. The CI/CD Catalog boosts collaboration and efficiency when creating pipeline configurations by allowing access to a treasure trove of pre-built components, ready to seamlessly integrate into DevSecOps workflows. Enterprises can use the CI/CD Catalog's centralized platform to standardize workflows across the whole organization.
With the CI/CD Catalog, GitLab is introducing several key capabilities that are also generally available.
The CI/CD Catalog draws its strength from two fundamental features: components and inputs. These capabilities form the backbone of the catalog, enabling developers and DevSecOps teams to streamline their pipeline development. Let’s dive into each of these features:
Components are reusable, single-purpose building blocks that abstract away the complexity of pipeline configuration. Think of them as Lego pieces for your CI/CD workflows. By using components, you can assemble pipelines more efficiently without starting from scratch each time.
Inputs Interpolation is a powerful feature that allows you to define input parameters for includable configuration files. By using the spec: inputs keyword within your component configuration, you can dynamically replace almost any keywords within components with parameters. This flexibility extends to adjusting stages, scripts, or job names, supporting various data types making the component fully flexible to your needs.
Importantly, inputs are scoped exclusively to the included configuration. This prevents unintended effects on the rest of your pipeline. With Inputs Interpolation, you can declare and enforce constraints seamlessly, ensuring smooth integration of components.
Whether you’re a seasoned DevOps pro or just starting out, the CI/CD Catalog, components, and Inputs Interpolation will transform your pipeline development experience.
The CI/CD Catalog is a powerful resource for developers and DevOps teams. It allows you to share and discover pre-built components, streamlining your pipeline development. Here’s how it works:
Components are standalone building blocks that simplify pipeline configuration. You can create custom components tailored to your needs. But how do you make them available to others? That’s where the CI/CD Catalog comes in.
How to publish to the CI/CD Catalog
Catalog index page
Upon clicking on one of the projects in the CI/CD Catalog, you will be redirected to the details page where you can view the available components in that project.
The details page features two tabs:
To use a component from the CI/CD Catalog, simply copy the suggested snippet to your pipeline configuration. For example:
include:
- component: gitlab.com/google-gitlab-components/cloud-run/[email protected]
Note that the snippet contains the fully qualified domain name of the component, so if you moved or clone the component to a different location, you should make sure the FQDN is accurate. You can use the $CI_SERVER_FQDN variable instead of hardcoding the FQDN in your pipeline configuration.
A component can be referenced using the following:
.gitlab.ci.yml file to test a component before publishing it to the CI/CD Catalog.
The CI/CD Catalog and components offer different flavors to cater to various needs and use cases.
The “public” catalog in GitLab.com: The main catalog is the one that is hosted on GitLab.com and can be accessible to anyone by going to gitlab.com/explore/catalog. The CI/CD Catalog is:
Self-managed customers: The CI/CD Catalog is also available for self-managed customers however it has several differences:
The CI/CD Catalog is only the first step in revolutionizing the way you build and display your available pipelines. Here is a glimpse of what we plan to offer to our users in the upcoming milestones.
Steps are reusable and composable pieces of a job that can be referenced in your pipeline configuration. Each step defines structured inputs and outputs that can be consumed by other steps. Steps can come from local files, GitLab.com repositories, or any other Git source.
In GitLab, we think of steps as another type of component. We are going to make sure CI Steps will become a first-class object in the CI/CD Catalog, where users can publish, unpublish, search, and consume steps in the same way as they are using components today.
We aim to empower central administrators to manage component creation, usage, and publication within their organizational catalog. We are committed to ensuring the publishing process seamlessly integrates with the organization's standards and existing workflow. We want to enable the platform administrators with the capabilities to secure and govern the CI/CD Catalog and component workflows. More information can be found in this epic.
Our goal is to empower users with seamless control over component management across pipelines, ensuring optimal version control and project alignment. This addresses the challenge of users currently lacking visibility into component usage across various project pipelines. Our objective is to provide users with the capability to swiftly identify outdated versions and take prompt corrective actions as needed. This enhancement will foster an environment where users can efficiently manage and update components, promoting both version control precision and project alignment. Read more in this issue.
The introduction of the CI/CD Catalog revolutionizes pipeline development by offering a vast array of pre-built components. Users don't have to start building pipelines from scratch because the CI/CD Catalog provides an access point to search components and pipeline configurations. The CI/CD Catalog's availability makes accessing and sharing components effortless, fostering collaboration and community growth. Whether utilizing public or private repositories, users can leverage these resources to enhance their pipeline development experience. Moreover, while GitLab.com users benefit from an open-access catalog, self-managed customers can establish organizational catalogs tailored to their needs.
