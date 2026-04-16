CI Expert and Data Analyst AI agents target development gaps

AI-generated code moves faster than the systems around it can keep up with. More code means more merge requests queued, more pipelines to configure, more questions about delivery that nobody has time to answer — and most of the tooling teams rely on wasn't built for this pace.

In GitLab 18.11, two new foundational agents for Duo Agent Platform address specific gaps in the development lifecycle that AI has largely left untouched:

CI Expert Agent (now in beta) focuses on the gap between writing code and getting it into a running pipeline

Data Analyst Agent (now generally available) focuses on the gap between shipping code and being able to answer basic questions about how that delivery is actually going.

These are problem areas that couldn't be solved by a general-purpose assistant. A tool running outside GitLab can generate a YAML file or answer a question, but it has no awareness of how your pipelines have historically performed, where failures cluster, or what your actual MR cycle times look like. That context lives in GitLab. These agents do too.

Fast CI setup with CI Expert Agent

AI has made it easier than ever to write code. Getting that code into a running pipeline is still something most teams do days, or weeks, later — if at all. The blank-page problem isn't in the editor anymore. The blank page is now in .gitlab-ci.yml .

Developers who have never configured CI don't know what language detection looks like in YAML, what their test commands should be, or how to validate the result before pushing. Teams either copy a config from a previous project that may not fit, stitch together examples from documentation, or wait for the one person who's done it before. If that person isn't available, CI becomes the thing you'll "get to later." Later becomes never.

When CI never happens, the impact shows up everywhere else. Changes ship without a reliable safety net, regressions surface in production instead of in pipelines, and work piles up in bigger, riskier batches because no one wants to be the person who “breaks the build.” Over time, teams normalize working in the dark, often relying on undocumented institutional knowledge and ad-hoc testing, instead of having a fast, predictable feedback loop baked into every change.

CI Expert Agent, now available in beta, removes that friction. It inspects your repository, identifies your language and framework, and proposes a working build and test pipeline tailored to what's actually there — then explains every decision in plain language. The target: a running pipeline in minutes, with no YAML written by hand.

What CI Expert Agent does:

Repo-aware pipeline generation detects language, framework, and test setup

Generates valid, runnable build and test configurations

Guided first-pipeline flow with plain-language explanation of each step in Agentic Chat

Native GitLab CI semantics with no config translation required

Because it runs inside GitLab and sees real pipeline behavior over time, each improvement can build on how teams actually work, not just on static examples.

CI Expert Agent is available on GitLab.com, Self-Managed, Dedicated; Free, Premium, Ultimate Editions with Duo Agent Platform enabled.

Query GitLab data in plain language with Data Analyst Agent

AI has sped up how teams ship. Answering basic questions about how that work is going has gotten harder, not easier.

How long are MRs sitting in review? Which pipelines are slowing teams down? Are deployment targets actually being hit? These questions used to be answerable by glancing at a dashboard. Now, with more code, more teams, and more complexity, the data exists — it's in GitLab — but accessing it still means waiting on an analytics team, filing a dashboard request, or learning GLQL.

Data Analyst Agent targets that gap. Ask a natural-language question and get an instant visualization in Agentic Chat. No query language, no dashboard request, no waiting for the answers to be assembled by someone else.

For example, the agent can answer questions about the following topics for these roles:

Engineering managers: MR cycle time, throughput by project, where reviews get stuck

Developers: Contribution patterns, flaky tests blocking their MRs, pipeline speed trends

DevOps and platform engineers: Pipeline success/failure rates, runner utilization, deployment frequency

Engineering leadership: Cross-portfolio deployment frequency, project health metrics, lead time comparisons

Now generally available in 18.11, the agent covers MRs, issues, projects, pipelines, and jobs — full software development lifecycle coverage, expanded from the beta scope. Because Data Analyst Agent queries what's already in GitLab, the context is always current, and there's no pipeline to maintain or third-party tool to keep synchronized. Generated GitLab Query Language queries can be copied and used anywhere GitLab Flavored Markdown is supported, with direct export to work items and dashboards on the roadmap.

Data Analyst Agent is available on GitLab.com, Self-Managed, Dedicated; Free, Premium and Ultimate Edition with Duo Agent Platform enabled.

One platform, connected context

Both agents run inside GitLab, with access to the code, pipelines, issues, and merge requests already there. That's what separates platform-native AI from a disconnected assistant: the context is always current, and it only gets more useful over time. CI Expert Agent and Data Analyst Agent represent two concrete steps toward a platform where AI doesn't just help you write code faster; it helps you understand, ship, and maintain what gets built.