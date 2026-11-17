On October 26, 2026, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released CISA 2030: Defend, Harden, Prevail, three pillars of a four-year strategy for securing the nation’s critical infrastructure. The focus is on operational technology, but the pillars apply to anyone building and shipping software for the government.

CISA has given itself 60 days to review its current services, 180 days to publish an implementation plan, and a year to report progress. That plan is what agencies, and the vendors who supply them, will be measured against. In this article, you'll learn what each pillar asks of your software factory, and where GitLab fits in to your strategy.

Why the timing matters

CISA's plan lands as AI accelerates both sides of security. The same models that let agents write and ship code at machine speed also make old weaknesses cheaper to find and exploit. The Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST) mid-year forecast projects 2026 at roughly 66,000 CVEs, up from the 59,000 it projected in February. The Verizon 2026 Data Breach Investigations Report puts the median time to fully patch a known-exploited vulnerability at 43 days, up from 32, and finds only 26% of those vulnerabilities were fully remediated.

Attackers often have a working exploit within days of disclosure, and sometimes hours. Most teams still need weeks to fix a known vulnerability. Closing that gap is much of what CISA 2030 is about.

Defend: Lead national cyber defense

The Defend pillar sets four objectives: coordinated defense across federal, state, local, and industry partners; stronger protection for operational technology; published guidance that makes software security a strategic advantage; and secure adoption of emerging technologies like AI. The last two describe a software factory where security is built in and where people and AI agents operate under the same rules.

Consider a typical week. A critical CVE drops in a library your agency uses in a dozen services. The advisory tells you the flaw is exploitable. It does not tell you whether the vulnerable code path is reachable or who owns each affected service. By the time someone has manually investigated your exposure, the exploit is public.

That investigation is what GitLab Duo Agent Platform takes off your plate. Security Analyst Agent draws on GitLab Orbit’s live knowledge graph of your code, pipelines, and deployments to rank the new finding against your backlog by exploitability, reachability, and blast radius. Agentic vulnerability resolution then writes a root-cause fix, opens a merge request, and validates it in your real pipelines before a developer reviews it. Both agents run under a composite identity, so they can only do what the agent and the person who triggered the agent are both allowed to do, inside an isolated environment that is torn down when the task ends.

The same pipeline produces the evidence CISA is looking for. In March 2025, one compromised access token poisoned a widely used CI action and exposed secrets in more than 23,000 downstream repositories. Each affected team had to figure out on its own whether it was impacted. GitLab generates a software bill of materials (SBOM) for every build and signed provenance for every artifact, so the answer to ‘did this touch us?’ is a lookup, not a hunt.

Harden: Prioritize national infrastructure security

The Harden pillar is about focus: using threat intelligence and infrastructure data to decide what is most at risk, working with international partners, and concentrating effort on the systems that would do the most damage if they failed. For a software factory, that means fixing the vulnerabilities that are actually exploitable rather than addressing everything a scanner flags.

GitLab’s vulnerability management is where that gets enforced. GitLab brings every scanner finding into a single report that shows its severity, exploitability, and status. GitLab Orbit connects each finding to the line of code where the vulnerability lives, the pipeline that built that code, and the team responsible for the code. A security engineer, or an agent, can then sort the queue by what is actually reachable in production instead of by a raw CVSS score. False positive detection takes the noise off the top of the queue, so what remains is the work that matters.

Ranking the queue only helps if the fix follows. Agentic vulnerability resolution takes the top finding and writes the fix, and when the same flaw appears across many projects, it fixes all of them under one policy. The security engineer’s job shifts from chasing findings to approving fixes.

The controls that make this safe are set once and inherited everywhere. A policy defined at the group level injects required scans into every pipeline beneath it and blocks a merge on a critical or known-exploited finding until a designated reviewer approves. Neither a developer, nor an agent, can change the policies that review their own work.

Prevail: Mobilize national resilience

CISA makes clear that a strong defense won’t stop every intrusion. The Prevail pillar speaks specifically to what happens next. It involves detecting adversaries quickly, evicting them decisively, and keeping critical operations running. For a software factory, that means you can still build and ship a fix when shared infrastructure is disrupted, and you can see exactly what an attacker, or a compromised agent, touched.

The development environment is a prize for an adversary: compromise it and you have a path into everything built there, starting with the credentials. GitLab Secrets Manager takes that path away. Secrets stored as CI/CD variables are visible to every job in the pipeline by default. Secrets Manager scopes them instead because a job must request each secret by name and gets only the ones it has been granted. A compromised dependency can reach only the secrets its job was allowed to use, and every time a secret is retrieved, that access is logged.

Keeping operations running also means you can still ship when something upstream fails. If a dependency or a shared service goes down mid-incident, the agency that can still build, test, and deploy an emergency patch is the one that can recover. That takes a deployment inside a boundary you already control. GitLab runs on your own infrastructure, including air-gapped environments, or on GitLab Dedicated for Government, a fully managed, single-tenant SaaS with FedRAMP Moderate and GovRAMP authorizations. Both options support disaster recovery and run AI agents.

If a vulnerability does get through, you don't have to reconstruct events from memory. Every agent action lands in the same audit system as the human actions, tied to the agent and the person who sent it, so you can see what an agent did, in what order, and under whose authority. The response is fast and specific: stop the task, pull its access, and roll back what it changed, with a full record of events already in hand.

A standard for earning autonomy

Every pillar in CISA 2030 comes back to one question: How do you let AI do more of the work without losing control of the outcome? GitLab’s answer is the GitLab Security Standard, published in October 2026 and applied to our own software factory.

An agent earns autonomy the way a new engineer does, one level of trust at a time. The standard defines five stages (Authorize, Isolate, Verify, Release, and Respond), each mapped to the frameworks your compliance team already reports against, including NIST SP 800-53, NIST SSDF, and the OWASP Top 10 for Agentic Applications. The stages are cumulative: An agent that has proven the early ones can recommend changes, and one that has proven all five can fix, test, and merge on its own, with humans reviewing by exception.

How to get started

You don’t need to wait for CISA’s implementation plan to request a free GitLab Security Standard assessment and find out which stage your agents have earned. You can also learn how GitLab helps you create guardrails for your software supply chain.