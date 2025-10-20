Claude Haiku 4.5 now available in GitLab Duo Agentic Chat

GitLab now offers Claude Haiku 4.5, Anthropic's fastest model combining high intelligence with exceptional speed, directly in the GitLab Duo model selector.

Users have the flexibility to choose Claude Haiku 4.5 alongside other leading models, enhancing their GitLab Duo experience with near-frontier performance at remarkable speed. With strong performance on SWE-bench Verified (73.3%) and more than 2x the speed of Claude Sonnet 4.5, GitLab users can apply Claude Haiku 4.5 to accelerate their development workflows with rapid, intelligent responses.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform + Claude Haiku 4.5

GitLab Duo Agent Platform extends the value of Claude Haiku 4.5 by enabling multi-agent orchestration, where Claude Haiku 4.5 can serve as a fast sub-agent executing parallel tasks while more powerful models handle high-level planning. This combination creates efficient agentic workflows, where speed meets intelligence across the software development lifecycle. The result is faster iterations, cost-effective AI assistance, and responsive experiences, all delivered inside the GitLab workflow developers already use every day.

Where you can use Claude Haiku 4.5

Claude Haiku 4.5 is now available as a model option in GitLab Duo Agent Platform Agentic Chat on GitLab.com. You can choose Claude Haiku 4.5 from the model selection dropdown to leverage its speed and coding capabilities for your development tasks.

Note: Ability to select Claude Haiku 4.5 in supported IDEs will be available soon.

Key capabilities:

Superior coding performance: Achieves 73% on SWE-bench Verified, matching the intelligence level of models that were cutting-edge just months ago.

Achieves 73% on SWE-bench Verified, matching the intelligence level of models that were cutting-edge just months ago. Lightning-fast responses: More than 2x faster than Sonnet 4.5, perfect for real-time pair programming.

More than 2x faster than Sonnet 4.5, perfect for real-time pair programming. Enhanced computer use: Outperforms Claude Sonnet 4 at autonomous task execution.

Outperforms Claude Sonnet 4 at autonomous task execution. Context awareness: First Haiku model with native context window tracking for better task persistence.

First Haiku model with native context window tracking for better task persistence. Extended thinking: Pause and reason through complex problems before generating responses.

Get started today

GitLab Duo Pro and Enterprise customers can access Claude Haiku 4.5 today. Visit our documentation to learn more about GitLab Duo capabilities and models.

Questions or feedback? Share your experience with us through the GitLab community.

Want to try GitLab Ultimate with Duo Enterprise? Sign up for a free trial today.

