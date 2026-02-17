Claude Opus 4.6 now available in GitLab Duo Agent Platform

GitLab now offers Claude Opus 4.6, Anthropic's most intelligent model combining maximum capability with practical performance, directly in the GitLab Duo Agent Platform model selector.

Users have the flexibility to choose Claude Opus 4.6 alongside other leading models in GitLab Duo Agent Platform, enhancing their agentic development experience with frontier intelligence for the most challenging tasks. Claude Opus 4.6 is Anthropic's most agentic model to date — it proactively takes actions and drives tasks forward with less handholding than previous models, making it exceptionally well-suited for complex development workflows.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform + Claude Opus 4.6

With a 1 million token context window (5x larger than Claude Opus 4.5), Opus 4.6 can process entire codebases, extensive documentation, and complex project histories in a single interaction — and GitLab Duo Agent Platform provides rich context with DevSecOps data from your repositories, merge requests, pipelines, and security findings.

With native integration into GitLab's unified platform, human-in-the-loop controls, agent visibility, and group-based access controls, teams can confidently deploy Claude Opus 4.6 for their most demanding workflows. The result is AI with access to your complete project context — helping teams deliver higher-quality outcomes without leaving the GitLab workflow developers use every day.

Where you can use Claude Opus 4.6

Claude Opus 4.6 is available as a model option in GitLab Duo Agent Platform on GitLab.com for:

All agents

Agentic Chat

You can use Claude Opus 4.6's advanced capabilities for your most demanding development tasks.

Note: Claude Opus 4.6 is not available for GitLab Duo Classic features. The ability to select Claude Opus 4.6 in supported IDEs will be available soon.

Key capabilities:

Highly agentic: Proactively takes actions and drives tasks forward, spinning up subagents and parallelizing tool calls for complex workflows.

Proactively takes actions and drives tasks forward, spinning up subagents and parallelizing tool calls for complex workflows. Deep reasoning: Benefits from enhanced thinking capabilities for test-time compute, reasoning more deeply through complex problems.

Benefits from enhanced thinking capabilities for test-time compute, reasoning more deeply through complex problems. Adaptive thinking: Calibrates reasoning based on query complexity, providing rapid responses for simple tasks and extended thinking for challenging problems.

Calibrates reasoning based on query complexity, providing rapid responses for simple tasks and extended thinking for challenging problems. Multi-agent orchestration: Proactively creates subagents and coordinates parallel workstreams for complex, multi-step tasks.

Proactively creates subagents and coordinates parallel workstreams for complex, multi-step tasks. Developer-orchestrated workflows: Enables developers to delegate work to sub-agents that coordinate parallel workstreams for handling complex, multi-step tasks — helping maximize the value of GitLab Duo Agent Platform's agent architecture.

Enables developers to delegate work to sub-agents that coordinate parallel workstreams for handling complex, multi-step tasks — helping maximize the value of GitLab Duo Agent Platform's agent architecture. Extended context window: With 1 million tokens of context (5x larger than Claude Opus 4.5), Claude Opus 4.6 can process entire codebases, extensive documentation, and complex project histories in a single interaction.

Understanding Claude Opus 4.6 usage

Claude Opus 4.6 uses GitLab credits with different multipliers based on prompt size:

Prompts ≤200k tokens: 1.2 requests per credit

1.2 requests per credit Prompts >200k tokens: 0.7 requests per credit

For detailed information on credit usage and multipliers, visit our GitLab Credits documentation.

Get started

GitLab Duo Agent Platform customers can now access Claude Opus 4.6 within the model selector. Visit our GitLab Duo Agent Platform documentation to learn more about available agents, workflows, and models.

Questions or feedback? Share your experience with us through the GitLab community.