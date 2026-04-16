Claude Opus 4.7 is now available in GitLab Duo Agent Platform

The GitLab Duo Agent Platform now supports Claude Opus 4.7, Anthropic's latest model, available today via model selection in Agentic Chat and across agent-powered workflows in your GitLab instance.

For teams running agents across the full software delivery lifecycle, Opus 4.7 brings meaningful improvements to the tasks that matter most: the complex, multistep work that requires sustained reasoning, precise instruction following, and the ability to verify its own outputs before surfacing results.

Stronger reasoning across every agent workflow

The most significant gain is in how Opus 4.7 handles difficult, long-running work. GitLab's internal evaluations showed improved performance over both Sonnet 4.6 and Opus 4.6. That combination translates directly to agents that work more efficiently across CI/CD pipelines, code review, vulnerability resolution, and other multi-tool workflows where compounding errors are costly.

Teams with established agent workflows should note that Opus 4.7 interprets instructions more precisely than prior models, which means it executes more faithfully on complex, conditional tasks. For example, agents handling multistep remediation sequences complete each step as specified, giving teams more predictable, auditable outcomes.

Agents keep work moving from code to production

The promise of agents embedded across every stage of the software development lifecycle is that work stops waiting on people to move it forward. Opus 4.7 helps make that promise more reliable in practice.

At the code generation and test creation stage, agents benefit from Opus 4.7's ability to verify its own outputs before surfacing results. Less back-and-forth, faster iteration, fewer interruptions that pull developers out of flow. In security and vulnerability workflows, stronger instruction adherence means agents stay on task through multistep remediation sequences, completing the work as scoped rather than requiring course corrections along the way.

In CI/CD, where pipeline failures can become team-wide blockers, Opus 4.7's long-horizon consistency matters most. Agents investigating failures, analyzing logs, and proposing fixes work through that sequence coherently, without losing context mid-run. The work gets resolved rather than escalated.

GitLab Duo Agent Platform connects these stages by design. Opus 4.7 strengthens the intelligence layer that runs across all of them, so agents coordinating across planning, development, security, and deployment have a more capable model driving decisions at every handoff.

Pricing and availability

Claude Opus 4.7 is available now in GitLab Duo Agent Platform via model selection. For a full list of models available for Duo Agent Platform along with their respective credit consumption, please visit our documentation.

You can start a free trial of GitLab Duo Agent Platform today. If you are already using GitLab in the free tier, you can sign up for Duo Agent Platform by following a few simple steps.

And if you are an existing subscriber to GitLab Premium or Ultimate, you can simply turn on Duo Agent Platform and start using the GitLab Credits that are included with your subscription.

This blog post contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially. Further information on these risks and other factors is included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements after the date of this blog post, except as required by law.