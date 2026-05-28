Claude Opus 4.8 on GitLab: Complex agentic work, less disruption

Anthropic's latest model on GitLab is built for precise execution across complex multi-step agent work.

Agents fail most often on complex, multi-step work: tasks that span multiple tools and go from intent to production without losing track of the project goal. Claude Opus 4.8, Anthropic's latest model for coding and agentic tasks, is built for that work, and now available in GitLab Duo Agent Platform via model selection in Agentic Chat and across agent workflows in your GitLab instance.

Opus 4.8 delivers more precise execution across complex agentic sequences where agents run autonomously over extended time periods. With more comprehensive reasoning and planning, teams can expect cleaner end-state results with fewer interventions to redirect agents along the way.

Improved long-horizon agentic execution

For teams with established agent workflows, Opus 4.8 interprets instructions more precisely than prior models. Agents handling extended sequences complete each step as specified, which means more efficient and accurate outcomes with less time reviewing and correcting agent output.

Opus 4.8 is also stronger on professional work beyond coding: document drafting, data analysis, and structured knowledge tasks. For teams using GitLab Duo agents across planning and documentation workflows, as well as coding, Opus 4.8 handles those tasks more reliably, too.

Support for mid-conversation system prompts

Opus 4.8 adds support for mid-conversation system prompts: System instructions can be updated partway through a session without invalidating the prompt cache. Teams building on the API can use this when async context arrives mid-session: when files change on disk, when token budget shifts, or when user context updates, without restarting the cache.

Get started today

Claude Opus 4.8 is available now in GitLab Duo Agent Platform. Like other models, Opus 4.8 runs on GitLab Credits. For a full list of models and their credit consumption, please visit our documentation.

Start a free trial of GitLab Duo Agent Platform today, or sign up from the GitLab Free tier by following a few simple steps. Existing GitLab Premium or Ultimate subscribers can use the GitLab Credits included with their subscription.